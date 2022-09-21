Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton name Carl Darlington as new Head of Academy Coaching. [RBM]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton’s win over West Ham.

King Oumar was spotted at Goodison, too. You love to see it. The striker was a guest of Idrissa Gueye’s and sat next to his family.

“The minimum I’ve got is a month left and obviously the World Cup is in the middle of November, so obviously if I am being smart, I’ll wait until after the World Cup to make sure I’m right. Let’s see how things progress because if I am feeling right I could rejoin just before the World Cup but I’d like to think worst case I’ll be back after the World Cup. Every day for five months I’ve been trying to push boundaries and the physio has been pushing back against me and play by the rules, it’s been a constant battle the whole time and I am sure it will continue for a bit longer,” says Andros Townsend. [EFC via talkSPORT]

This latch ditch effort from Patterson looks even better now (and in slo-mo).

“It was a huge team effort against West Ham, everyone put in an unbelievable shift and it was a well-deserved win. We’ve probably deserved more points on the board but on Sunday everything came together and that was very nice. With the timing of the internationals, it always important to get a win. We’ll have a good couple of weeks [before Southampton] and we’re going to continue to work. Obviously, a few boys will be going off their national teams and hopefully they’ll come back healthy. Then, we’ll give it a really good push before the winter break [for the World Cup],” says Begovic. [EFC]

David Unsworth has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Oldham Athletic.

While Everton will be on a short international break, you can still catch some Blues in international action. [EFC]

Despite not being completed yet, Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium is already rumoured to be in the running to be one of the stadiums for Euro 2028. [The Times]

Allan could very well be on the move soon.

EXCLUSIVE!



- Everton midfielder Allan has opened talks to join Al-Wahda before the UAE's 4 October deadline.



- The 31-year-old has been given the green light to leave Goodison Park two years after joining from Napoli for £21m.



Everton’s shirt sponsor Stake has been banned from popular streaming site Twitch.

