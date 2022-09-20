Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I think a lot of times last season, we probably conceded a goal and our heads would drop. The fans might have been affected by it as well and collectively were just in that kind of rut and it was difficult to get out of.

“We showed our character right at the end of the season by staying up and surviving. But I think this season there’s a completely different feeling in the squad and everyone can see we are like a different squad. Having a fresh start off the back of last season, I think we realised it’s a big opportunity for us.” - Demarai Gray talking about the difference in mentality in the squad this season. [Click Liverpool]

Five stats to ponder on from Everton’s first league win of the season. [RBM]

Frank Lampard is expecting Dominic Calvert-Lewin to feature in the Southampton trip after the international break.

Lampard confident Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Southampton (the next game). Says leaving him out of squad was his decision - and he spoke with DCL about it. Thinking was he did not want to risk him when has two more weeks to ensure he has 'strikers to choose from' — Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) September 18, 2022

The best value-for-money signing in Premier League history? Seamus Coleman of course! [Mirror]

“Everton offered me a great opportunity and I wanted to try it. No footballer wants to sit on the bench and neither do I.

“Although I understood that not everyone can play all the time, Everton seemed like a good option at the time. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to train, but I’m human and had a lot to deal with in a very short time. The chapter is now over and I’m still here.” - Forward Mohamed Kudus on Everton’s interest in him during the transfer window. [NOS]

Ellis Simms is expected to be fit again after the international break. [Chronicle]

Lewis Dobbin is also out injured, but should return soon for Derby County. [Derbyshire Live]

Fabian Delph is still out there as a free agent with a number of clubs interested in him. [Football League World]

What To Watch

With the international break on there’s not much competitive football going on.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook