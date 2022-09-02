Lampard provides squad update ahead of Merseyside Derby

With the transfer window now firmly shut, it’s back to the drawing board for Frank Lampard and his coaching staff as they attempt to convert Everton’s awkward start to the Premier League season into wins and more points on the board.

That starts with a challenging ask tomorrow as Liverpool come visiting for the 292nd Merseyside Derby in Saturday’s early fixture, and manager Frank Lampard provided a squad update during his pre-match press conference.

“Gana Gueye is a player for the now. In terms of the quality as a number-six/ number-eight role for PSG, he gives me great experience and is a different type of profile of player we’ve got. “With James Garner, on the flip of the strategy of a young player. Lots of energy, lots of quality and will improve with us and improve us. It’s a good example of us trying to move forward in a sensible direction. “Gana Gueye will be in the squad. They’ll probably be in and around that and whether they’ll start is a question mark. They’ll be in an around it and we’ll get them up to speed quickly.”

Forward Neal Maupay was unable to play against Leeds United on Tuesday night due to a technicality, but now he is registered and likely to be in the starting lineup as well having had a few days to train with his new teammates.