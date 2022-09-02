Everton’s 2022 Deadline Day Recap | Gueye & Garner signed, Gomes & Warrington loaned

It took pretty much all day but Everton announced two new signings, one outgoing loan and that was it for their Deadline Day activity.

First was Idrissa Gueye who came back to the Blues from PSG after a protracted negotiation between the two clubs and the player’s representation that has seen this transfer take over a month.

Then just before the close of the window the club confirmed another midfielder, youngster James Garner joining from Manchester United. The 21-year-old impressed on his loan spells in the Championship with Watford and Nottingham Forest, and is expected to be in contention for a starting spot right away.

Two midfielders Allan and Andre Gomes were on the chopping block, but it was only the latter who left the club, with the Portuguese going to LOSC Lille on loan for the season.

There were a number of storylines we were following on deadline day, but in the end, every one of them failed to materialize.

Mohamed Kudus was refusing to train with Ajax in order to force a move to Everton. but with the Dutch window having closed on Wednesday, the club put their foot down and denied him a move.

The Toffees were reportedly in talks with Villarreal for Samu Chukwueze, but in the end it appears the two clubs were not able to work out a deal for the mercurial forward with Everton refusing to meet the Spanish side’s valuation.

Fulham made Blackburn Rovers two offers for Ben Brereton Diaz with Everton in the mix as well, but the Championship side refused to budge despite the player being in the last year of his contract.

The Blues had reignited interest in Watford’s Joao Pedro, but the Hornets also refused to move him and Ismaila Sarr, insisting they were key to their promotion push from the Championship.

There were earlier rumours that the Toffees were in the mix for Leander Dendoncker but he eventually went to Aston Villa from Wolves.

Then there was the whole Chelsea loans saga - with Everton unable to get either of Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher from the London side, on loan or via an outright purchase.

The club has been busy bringing in a mix of wily veterans and talented youngsters, but the task now falls on Frank Lampard and his coaching team to sort things out quickly and get the team performing quickly after three draws and two losses in their first five league games.

CONFIRMED EVERTON SUMMER TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Richarlison (Tottenham, Premier League)

Loaned - First Team: Dele Alli (Besiktas, Turkey), Jarrad Branthwaite (PSV, Holland), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Andre Gomes (LOSC Lille, France), Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff City, Championship), Joao Virginia (Cambuur, Holland)

Youth: Ryan Astley (Accrington, League One), Nathan Broadhead (Wigan, Championship), Lewis Dobbin (Derby County, Championship), Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers, League One), Tyler Onyango (Burton Albion, League One), Ellis Simms (Sunderland, Championship), Harry Tyrer (Chester, National League North)

Released - Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny (Hertha Berlin, Germany), Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun (Besiktas, Turkey)

Incoming

Transferred - James Garner (Manchester United, Premier League), Idrissa Gueye (PSG, France), Neal Maupay (Brighton, Premier League), Dwight McNeil (Burnley, Championship), Amadou Onana (Lille, France)

Loaned - Conor Coady (Wolves), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting CP, Portugal)

Free Agents - James Tarkowski (Burnley, Championship)