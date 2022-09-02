Roundtable: Thoughts on Everton’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window

Everton closed out the 2022 summer transfer window with two additions on deadline day, bringing the club’s incoming activity up to eight as Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard bolstered the entire squad.

The season is off to a rocky start with the Blues yet to win a league game after five matches played, but encouragingly they have looked solid and difficult to beat in many of those. The attack still needs a lot of work as they transition into a more possession-based system, but the new recruits are still bedding in and this could take some time.

To recap what was ultimately a bit of a frustrating deadline day, we collected the thoughts of the RBM crew writers on the overall transfer window, what they liked, what they didn’t like, a missed opportunity if they felt there was one, and then an overall verdict.

CONFIRMED EVERTON SUMMER TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Richarlison (Tottenham, Premier League)

Loaned - First Team: Dele Alli (Besiktas, Turkey), Jarrad Branthwaite (PSV, Holland), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Andre Gomes (LOSC Lille, France), Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff City, Championship), Joao Virginia (Cambuur, Holland), Lewis Warrington (Fleetwood Town, League One)

Youth: Ryan Astley (Accrington, League One), Nathan Broadhead (Wigan, Championship), Lewis Dobbin (Derby County, Championship), Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers, League One), Tyler Onyango (Burton Albion, League One), Ellis Simms (Sunderland, Championship), Harry Tyrer (Chester, National League North)

Released - Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny (Hertha Berlin, Germany), Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun (Besiktas, Turkey)

Incoming

Transferred - James Garner (Manchester United, Premier League), Idrissa Gueye (PSG, France), Neal Maupay (Brighton, Premier League), Dwight McNeil (Burnley, Championship), Amadou Onana (Lille, France)

Loaned - Conor Coady (Wolves), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting CP, Portugal)

Free Agents - James Tarkowski (Burnley, Championship)

Geoff

What I liked: We really have very interesting midfield options, there is youth, energy, pace, guile, great ball-winning capability and even a dead ball specialist now.

What I didn’t like: The constant speculation around Anthony Gordon unsettled him for sure, and possibly the whole team around him as well.

Missed opportunity: To get a real challenger and/or deputy to Dominic Calvert-Lewin as I think Neal Maupay complements the striking options rather than providing a direct alternative

Overall verdict: Really good, buying huge numbers of players is always a danger as Nottingham Forest will no doubt discover. We bought well in all areas of weakness with perhaps the exception being the striking options. I think this will turn out to be one of the better windows we’ve had in a while.

Tom

What I liked: Reshaping the defence and midfield while moving some last season’s high-earning under-performers off the books.

What I didn’t like: Like most Blues, the failure to sign another forward player is a concern, particularly if Dominic Calvert Lewin’s fitness struggles continue.

Missed opportunity: With a couple of loan slots still available it is a surprise we didn’t take advantage to bolster numbers, particularly in the forward areas.

Overall verdict: The failure to land another forward was a frustrating end to what was otherwise a very productive window for Everton. Unlike the scattergun policy employed in previous years Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell appeared to have a plan in their recruitment, identifying and addressing weaknesses in the side while moving others on.

It was always going to take a long time to rebuild the squad after such a disastrous few years but this feels like a solid first step in the right direction.

Pete

What I liked: We’ve brought in some much needed leaders (Coady and Tarkowski) plus some very exciting young prospects (Garner, Onana), while giving our core a much needed overhaul.

What I didn’t like: We should have got somebody in the same day that DCL was injured. A lack of a striker really cost us in those first two games – both of which were winnable, but instead we got 0 points. Also, missing the registration deadline for Maupay by hours was extremely costly and unnecessary for the following two games.

Missed opportunity: We really needed another winger. We can use 5 subs this year, so to go into the first half of the season with only Gordon, Gray, McNeil and Maupay as the only wide options seems naïve.

Overall verdict: A good overhaul of the squad, but we’re definitely still lacking in options in the final third. As exemplified at Leeds, we still don’t have enough options that we can come on from the bench to try and steal a result.

Trent

What I liked: This ended up being one of the busiest windows across Europe, although nothing like what Nottingham Forest did. Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard I thought really strengthened the outfit in terms of a starting XI as well as depth; while veteran players were brought in, youth was a focus and that will benefit us in the years to come.

What I didn’t like: Honestly, I didn’t love selling Richy to Spurs but it was important for the rest of the team that we did so as to replenish the stock of names across the outfit.

Missed opportunity: Onana and Garner were two young names I really liked that Everton got, but Samuel Chukuweze would’ve been icing on the cake is he had been signed from Villarreal

Overall verdict: I’m an eternal optimist but I think that this was one of the better windows the team has had for some time. There is a plan on Merseyside and it will involve young players growing into the team - which is how good teams build in the first place. Have to trust Kevin and Frank at this point but from their window work, money will be spent wisely if it is available to be spent at all.

Kevin

What I liked: I liked that the club was able to strengthen areas of the team that had been long-neglected, under multiple different regimes, over many years, namely the central midfield and defence. It appears to me that the director of football, Kevin Thelwell was given full authority to carry out his role without interference from above and in coordination with Frank Lampard.

What I didn’t like: Where they dropped the ball was in failing to prepare for the possibility of an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, considering how problematic last season was for him. An effective backup striker should have been proactively obtained early in the window, particularly after Richarlison’s departure, rather than reacting to DCL’s injury.

Missed opportunity: For me (and I’m sure many others) is that Everton feel one player short in the attacking areas of the pitch. Not a striker per se, but somebody able to provide a goal threat, or add creativity from out wide or an advanced midfield position. It’s clear the club recognized this need, given players such as Mohammed Kudus and Samuel Chukwueze were being pursued right to the end of the transfer window, but maybe this could have been pushed a little harder.

Overall verdict: I’m reasonably happy with the work done during the window towards what is clearly a complete squad rebuild. Thelwell and Lampard have functionally reconstructed two of three parts of the team, namely the defence and midfield, both of which have been upgraded in terms of quality and depth. Efforts have been made in the attack, but this has only been partially successful. There has been an investment in youth, a major push to add leadership qualities and a focus on resiliency to injury, all welcome moves.

Pat

What I liked: I liked bringing in Tarkowski and Coady to help solidify our backline.

What I didn’t like: I didn’t like not bringing in more striker reinforcements due to Calvert-Lewin’s recent injury history.

Missed opportunity: I’d say Ben Brereton Diaz and/or Broja could be considered missed opportunities.

Overall verdict: Overall, I am relatively pleased with Everton’s transfer window. We shored up the backline and midfield, however, I’m a little nervous about our attack. I haven’t been too impressed from McNeil so far, but time will tell. I’m hoping Maupay can kick on and fill in when needed, something Rondon just couldn’t provide.

Calvin

What I liked: I’ve always been one for building a team from the spine outwards, and it appears Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard think the same way, beefing up the defence and midfield first and focusing on the skill positions next.

What I didn’t like: Given that they’ve known their transfer targets are, it was disappointing that more of the Blues’ business did not get conducted earlier in the summer. We’re already five games into the new season, and sitting on three points so far. Would hate to be in a situation where we’re ruing dropped points later in the campaign.

Missed opportunity: I hate seeing an unused loan slot and the Blues left one domestic and one international spot unfilled. Unless there was some predetermined agreement with a club to loan someone in January, that feels like something Everton could have taken advantage of.

Overall verdict: Really good window. Thelwell showed a very good understanding of Everton’s financial situation and did not spend beyond his means, keeping things well controlled will set the club up for future success.

Chime in below in the comments with your thoughts on what you liked, didn’t like, missed opportunities and your overall verdict on the transfer window, COYB!