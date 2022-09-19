Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat West Ham United 1-0 for first league win of the season. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Under-21s defeat Brighton 1-0. [EFC]

“It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs,” says Richarlison about his time with the Blues. [FourFourTwo]

Check out some new footage from Bramley-Moore.

Everton Women fall to West Ham 1-0. [EFC]

Another dominant performance by Alex Iwobi.

Alex Iwobi's game by numbers vs. West Ham:



74 touches

34 passes in final third

13 final third entries

8x possession won

3 clearances

3 duels won

3 touches in opp. box

2 shots

2 chances created

1 assist



He's now assisted three of Everton's last four goals in all comps. ️ pic.twitter.com/lsyCLEtCCf — Squawka (@Squawka) September 18, 2022

Some more great news on Iwobi. Looks like Everton are trying to lock him up with a new contract.

Everton are set to open talks with Alex Iwobi over a new contract — The Bobble (@ElBobble) September 18, 2022

“We received an offer of €30 million [from Everton for Mykhaylo Mudryk]. And when our president doesn’t sell a player for €30million, especially in such difficult times, he is sending a message to everyone that he wants to progress in the Champions League and to win the championship. Mudryk is a serious talent. After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, he’s the best player in Europe in his position. If someone wants to buy Mudryk they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money and respect our club and our president,” says Shakhtar sporting director Darijo Srna about the sensational forward. [CBS Sports]

Amadou Onana named to Belgium squad for upcoming Nations League matches.

Salomon Rondon has also received a call-up for Venezuela.

Los convocados por nuestro seleccionador José Pekerman de cara a los próximos amistosos ante Islandia y Emiratos Árabes que se disputarán en Viena, Austria.#SomosVinotinto pic.twitter.com/6gFYB5Nf8Q — La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) September 17, 2022

Rondon has coincidentally been involved with some transfer rumours, along with teammate Allan, with teams in the Middle East inquiring. [90 Min]

Under-18s fall to Wolves 1-0. [EFC]

Jarrad Branthwaite scored a lovely goal for PSV Eindhoven in their 4-3 win over Feyenoord (goal below at 3:58), his first since moving to the Netherlands.

