Iwobi credits Lampard for his Everton turnaround

Everton beat West Ham 1-0 at Goodison Park as the Toffees finally secured their first league win of the season after four consecutive draws.

Frank Lampard rolled out a midfield of Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye, and the Blues engine room purred along very well today controlling the game and for the most part negating the impact of the Hammers’ Declan Rice.

Speaking after the game, Iwobi commented on the win.

“We have been playing really well. The performances were good, it was just about getting the result and getting the win. It’s a great way to go into the international break.”

When asked about his key pass that played in Neal Maupay to get his first goal in an Everton shirt, Iwobi seemed thrilled.

“I’m glad you remember! Anything I can do to create chances for my teammates, and I trust them to hit the back of the net and Neal was able to do that.”

Iwobi’s turnaround at the Toffees seemed to start earlier in 2022 when Lampard was appointed, and the Nigerian international was very complimentary of his manager.