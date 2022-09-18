Everton vs West Ham: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway

Live Blog

3’ - A couple of loose touches for Patterson have given the visitors the ball in the Everton half and they have a corner now that Gray clears well.

1’ - Underway as West Ham kick off.

A minute’s silence to commemorate the passing of the Queen is mostly well-marked apart from a couple of miscreants in there who were quickly shouted down.

Lineups

No Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the squad, but the midfield we’ve all dreamed of is happening with Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi. They’ll be going up against Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek, with new signing Lucas Paqueta getting his first start for the Hammers.

Everton

West Ham

Here's how we're lining up today at Goodison Park! ⚒#EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/xPvOlEXQot — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 18, 2022

Preview

Everton take on today West Ham still looking for their first win of the season at the seventh time of asking. Frank Lampard’s side haven’t been outright bad in too many of the games this season, but have either struggled to hold leads or else been able to pull level but not shown enough quality in front of goal to secure a result.

However, with Neal Maupay settling in and now Dominic Calvert-Lewin close to a return, the Blues have a real opportunity to start potting some goals but will come up against a West Ham United smarting from a poor start to the season themselves.

David Moyes’ side have been lacklustre in the league themselves, though they have managed to keep their Europa Conference League campaign on track so far.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 7

Date and start time: Sunday, September 18th at 6:15 a.m. PT / 9:15 a.m ET / 2:15 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 60°F/16°C, showers, 38% chance of precipitation, 16 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubotv - Canada, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues last played West Ham in early April as they were scrapping for points for survival, but slipped to a 2-1 defeat in London in an error-strewn performance. Everton had played the Hammers earlier in the season during Rafa Benitez’s slump, losing 1-0 at Goodison Park.