Everton 1-0 West Ham: Final | First league win finally!

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton did just enough today to get the win in another team effort, with the defence holding strong to get the second clean sheet in a row.

90+6’ - Final whistle!! Everton win their first game of the league season!

90+4’ - McNeil booked for catching Coufal late. Gueye fouled by Scamacca now and the Everton players are all in his face. Looked like a shoulder barge into the back of Gana and the forward is booked too.

90+3’ - Dipping shot from Bowen and Begovic tips it over the bar. The corner causes more panic as Tarky wins two headers in the box and they can partly clear before the cross is collected by Begovic.

88’- Another Hammers chance! Long ball over the backline and Coady misses the flight, Patterson does just enough to dissuade Cornet and his shot is wide with Begovic stranded.

The Blues last change will be Rondon coming on for Maupay who gets a big round of applause from the crowd.

87’ - Iwobi shoots from distance, no chance of a goal there, but hey, it’s always worth a shot.

83’ - Everton have switched to a 4-5-1 now with Iwobi going out wide on the left.

The Blues lose the ball in the middle and Rice finds Cornet in space on the left, fires his shot goalwards and Begovic saves for a corner. Benrahma’s corner is awful and more time can tick off the clock.

80’ - Onana was hobbling after making a sliding interception a few minutes ago, and is down now. Doucoure is ready to come on, but it will be for Gray who has run very, very well today.

76’- Lampard’s first change is to bring on Dwight McNeil for Gordon who has run his heart out today.

Gray with a great run into the box, goes down, wants a penalty but Oliver says nothing, the ball rolls to Iwobi and he tries to curl a shot top corner, goes just over. That was no foul there from Kehrer, good tackle. Gray stays down and is taking in an energy gel now as his hamstring is getting looked at.

74’ - WHEW!! A loose pass from Tarky to Gueye who lets the ball run and Hammers immediately fashion a chance as Benrahma curls a shot around Begovic who is rooted to the spot, and back off the inside of the far post. Oh goodness.

70’ - Seventieth minute round of applause for the Queen’s seventy year reign, with a West Ham corner that Everton clear. Strike Scamacca has come on for the Hammers, with Antonio now off.

68’ - Gordon blocks another cross, corner. Cresswell to take, Soucek gets his head to it and it skims across the goal and somehow ref Oliver deems that another corner that the Blues can clear.

64’ - Two delicious crosses into the box, from Gordon and then from Gray, just not close enough to a blue shirt though. The game has really opened up now, and there will be more chances for the Blues on the counter as the Hammers look for an equalizer.

60’ - Tarkowski cuts out the ball from a Bowen shot and Everton can come away, but do little with it.

Moyes makes the first move, Cornet and Benrahma come on for Paqueta and Fornals. Cornet immediately wins a foul and a booking for Gordon as he tries to get away.

58’ - The game has come alive now, and West Ham have a corner that Everton clear. Tarky is down in the box though, hopefully this is not a problem.

55’ - Antonio gets his head to a cross but not enough on it, Begovic takes.

Now Gray’s teasing cross through the box but no blue shirts near it. Maupay shot blocked, a corner on the left for the Blues.

53’ - MAUPAY!! HIS FIRST EVER EVERTON GOAL!!

Gets the ball on the edge of the box from Iwobi, turns smartly and fires his dipping shot past a despairing Fabianski.

Everton have the breakthrough and it is some goal from Maupay! pic.twitter.com/YagnW50Eom — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2022

50’ - Everton’s first shot on goal is Iwobi finding Gray on the left, and he cuts in and shoots, Fabianski collects.

47’ - Gordon finds Myko, his cross is cut out for a corner by Zouma. Myko poor corner, cleared for another one. Gray will take it now, over Onana and cleared.

Good passing movement from the Hammers, ball comes to Bowen in the box and his volley is over. Whew.

46’- The same 22 players we started with are still on the pitch.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton doing decently enough with and without the ball, but need to do better in the attacking third to create more scoring chances.

45+1’ - It’ll be just the minute or so added on here, and there’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at Goodison Park.

43’ - Patterson giveaway allows West Ham to break, but Tarky comes sliding across to clear the danger.

Now Gana blocks a cross from a corner, that Everton partly clear, West Ham keep their big guys up, and Zouma eventually gets a head to a ball that Begovic can take.

41’ - Gordon barged over by Coufal on the left, freekick. Gray inswinger incoming, delightfully through the six-yard box but just a touch high and no one can connect.

Gordon tracking back to prevent a counter, and then wins a throw in off Fornals with a hefty tackle, the fans are very pleased.

39’ - Maupay wins a corner on the right. A bit of head tennis in the box before Fabianski collects as the rain starts up again.

35’ - Both sides have been much better at winning the ball back than they have of holding on to it.

31’ - Half an hour gone and no clear cut chances for the Blues as yet. 52% possession for Everton. They’re definitely getting some crosses into the box but it’s always been a Hammers head to it first.

28’ - Patterson cross is cut out and Hammers can break, Coady booked for bringing down Antonio as he was breaking away from him at the half line.

Now Myko lucky to not get booked as he tugs Paqueta back. That was naughty. Coufal’s freekick was poor.

27’ - Myko cuts out a Coufal cross, another corner. Paqueta gets a head to it, straight at Begovic who collects.

25’ - Coady with another excellently-timed stop, this time off Antonio. Again the Blues have a chance to counter but are losing the ball too easily with the cross-field passes.

20’ - Hammers corner on their left, Cresswell to take, Onana clears for another one. Off an Everton head, another corner on the other side now. Partly cleared by Begovic, Cresswell shot blocked by Gana, another corner on the left.

Coady clearance finds a streaking Gray, he beats a couple of men before it’s cleared for a throw-in.

18’ - West Ham counter at pace and with Tarkowski pulled out of position, Coady makes a fantastic interception to prevent a dangerous chance. The visitors have had some more of the ball in the past few minutes.

14’ - Gana catches Bowen as he finds Fornals, referee Michael Oliver playing the advantage there.

12’ - Everton’s press is giving the Hammers fits and they lose the ball again, and Gueye is fouled by Paqueta, the Brazilian is getting frustrated.

9’ - Gray ekes out some space and his cross at the top of the six-yard box is begging for a touch.

Now Gordon wins a corner on the right, cleared away but Gray is fouled by Paqueta and it’s a freekick on the right, very deep. Gray to take, over the wall, Onana meets it but is on his way down when he makes contact and the header is over.

7’ - Soucek with a giveaway to Maupay and he finds Iwobi making a run into the box, but Fabianski very quick off the line to avert the danger.

Now Mykolenko beaten by Bowen to the touchline and captain for the day Coady cuts out the cross and the ball goes just wide of the post, phew! The corner is cleared away.

6’ - Everton passing the ball around well early on. A lot of sideways movement as they probe the Hammers defence.

3’ - A couple of loose touches for Patterson have given the visitors the ball in the Everton half and they have a corner now that Gray clears well.

1’ - Underway as West Ham kick off.

A minute’s silence to commemorate the passing of the Queen is mostly well-marked apart from a couple of miscreants in there who were quickly shouted down.

Lineups

No Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the squad, but the midfield we’ve all dreamed of is happening with Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi. They’ll be going up against Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek, with new signing Lucas Paqueta getting his first start for the Hammers.

Everton

West Ham

Here's how we're lining up today at Goodison Park! ⚒#EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/xPvOlEXQot — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 18, 2022

Preview

Everton take on today West Ham still looking for their first win of the season at the seventh time of asking. Frank Lampard’s side haven’t been outright bad in too many of the games this season, but have either struggled to hold leads or else been able to pull level but not shown enough quality in front of goal to secure a result.

However, with Neal Maupay settling in and now Dominic Calvert-Lewin close to a return, the Blues have a real opportunity to start potting some goals but will come up against a West Ham United smarting from a poor start to the season themselves.

David Moyes’ side have been lacklustre in the league themselves, though they have managed to keep their Europa Conference League campaign on track so far.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 7

Date and start time: Sunday, September 18th at 6:15 a.m. PT / 9:15 a.m ET / 2:15 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 60°F/16°C, showers, 38% chance of precipitation, 16 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubotv - Canada, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last played West Ham in early April as they were scrapping for points for survival, but slipped to a 2-1 defeat in London in an error-strewn performance. Everton had played the Hammers earlier in the season during Rafa Benitez’s slump, losing 1-0 at Goodison Park.