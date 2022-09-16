Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

A huge nod to Conor Coady as he made the England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. [RBM]

James Vaughan talks about his return to the club and his new role. [EFC]

“I thought he [Lewis Warrington] was fantastic; we want to play through him at times and he well at that. It’s great to see him play like that and he just needs to match those levels now week in, week out. I think we can play through him more now as he’s a player we need to get on the ball so he can give us a little bit more control than we have done in previous games,” says Fleetwood Town assistant head coach Steven Whittaker. [FTFC]

Under-18s forward Coby Ebere signs first pro deal. [EFC]

Check out some pictures from training ahead of Everton’s match against West Ham United on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks lively! [EFC]

“I think not just in the Liverpool game but in the past few weeks we’ve shown how hard we’re working. Many players came in, including myself, and we’re gelling well together but that fighting spirit is key for us. We’re still improving and we know there is a lot of work ahead, but we’re ready to do it and have to keep that spirit going,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]

“We all want to be winners in sport and if I get to the end of my time at Everton and haven’t won anything, I’ve not achieved what I wanted in this sport...everyone here wants that success and we’ve not got that recipe yet for whatever reason. I do believe that the club will win a trophy very soon. We will be going into a new stadium very soon and when we get there, we want Everton to be in a place where they are challenging at the top of the game. That’s what we are all fighting for here,” says Seamus Coleman. [Planet Football]

Ellis Simms will undergo further tests following an injury in Sunderland’s match on Wednesday. [SAFC]

