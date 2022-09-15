Onana, Garner omitted as Everton submit 25-man Premier League squad

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, teams have completed submissions of their 25-man squads for the remainder of the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected with six of their eight new signings — James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady, Neal Maupay, and Idrissa Gueye — added to the roster, with Richarlison, Dele Alli, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin off after their departures.
Marquee signing Amadou Onana is not on the list however, and neither is James Garner since the pair were both under the age of 21 as of January 1, 2022, and therefore will be part of the secondary approved list.
16 of the squad are considered home-grown players, while youngsters Anthony Gordon and Nathan Patterson have not been named in this list as they are Under 21 and as such any on that supplementary list can play a senior game without special dispensation.
No more than 17 players in the squad can be non-home-grown players, a quota the Toffees have no issue meeting with only nine members of the 25-man squad not meeting that number.
25 squad players
(*Home grown player)
Begovic, Asmir*
Calvert-Lewin, Dominic*
Coady, Conor David*
Coleman, Seamus
Crellin, William Francis*
Da Silva Nascimento Vinagre, Rúben Gonçalo*
Davies, Thomas*
Doucoure, Abdoulaye
Godfrey, Benjamin Matthew*
Gray, Demarai Remelle*
Gueye, Idrissa Gana
Holgate, Mason Anthony*
Iwobi, Alex*
Jakupovic, Eldin
Keane, Michael Vincent*
Lonergan, Andrew Michael*
Marques Loureiro, Allan
Maupay, Neal
McNeil, Dwight James Matthew*
Mina Gonzalez, Yerry Fernando
Mykolenko, Vitalii
Pickford, Jordan Lee*
Rondon Gimenez, Jose Salomon
Tarkowski, James Alan*
Townsend, Andros Darryl*
Among the youngsters are on-loan Lewis Dobbin, Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou, and also the son of Tim Cahill, with the club legend involved with the club in this year helping with the structural review and the appointment of manager Frank Lampard.
Under-21 Players (Contract & Scholars)
Anderson, Joseph William
Apter, Matthew
Astley, Ryan
Barker, Owen William
Barrett, Jack Joseph
Bates, Callum Terry
Beaumont-Clark, Jacob Adam
Branthwaite, Jarrad Paul
Butler, Jack Afful
Butterfield, Luke Joseph
Cahill, Shae Lou Tim
Campbell, Elijah Xavier
Cannon, Thomas Christopher
Coughlan, Sam Frederick
Dixon, Roman Ivan Quintyne
Djankpata, Halid
Dobbin, Lewis Norman
Ebere, Okezie Chibuike Coby
Garner, James David
Gordon, Anthony Michael
Graham, Dylan Paul
Heath, Isaac Theodor Lambie
Higgins, Liam Thomas
Hunt, MacKenzie James
Iversen, Einar Hjellestad
Jensen, Sebastian Paldan
John, Kyle Alex
Jones, Edward Michael
Kouyate, Mohamed Katia
Leban, Zan Luk
Maher, Daniel Francis
Mallon, Mathew John
Manafa, Saja
McAllister, Sean Paul
Metcalfe, Jenson
Mills, Stanley
Moonan, Bradley
Mvom Onana, Amadou Ba Z.
Okoronkwo, Francis Okereke
Onyango, Tyler Jaden Napier Edward
Patterson, Jack David
Patterson, Nathan Kenneth
Price, Isaac Jude
Quirk, Sebastian Anthony
Samuels-Smith, Ishe Barrington
Samuels-Smith, Odin Darren
Sherif, Martin
Simms, Ellis Reco
Smikle-James, Troy
Tierney, Jack
Tyrer, Harry Alfred
Warrington, Lewis Wesley
Welch, Reece Belfield
Whitaker, Charlie Jay
Wilson, Charles Robert
Wright, Harry Bernard
