Onana, Garner omitted as Everton submit 25-man Premier League squad

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, teams have completed submissions of their 25-man squads for the remainder of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected with six of their eight new signings — James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady, Neal Maupay, and Idrissa Gueye — added to the roster, with Richarlison, Dele Alli, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin off after their departures.

Marquee signing Amadou Onana is not on the list however, and neither is James Garner since the pair were both under the age of 21 as of January 1, 2022, and therefore will be part of the secondary approved list.

16 of the squad are considered home-grown players, while youngsters Anthony Gordon and Nathan Patterson have not been named in this list as they are Under 21 and as such any on that supplementary list can play a senior game without special dispensation.

No more than 17 players in the squad can be non-home-grown players, a quota the Toffees have no issue meeting with only nine members of the 25-man squad not meeting that number.

25 squad players

(*Home grown player)

Begovic, Asmir*

Calvert-Lewin, Dominic*

Coady, Conor David*

Coleman, Seamus

Crellin, William Francis*

Da Silva Nascimento Vinagre, Rúben Gonçalo*

Davies, Thomas*

Doucoure, Abdoulaye

Godfrey, Benjamin Matthew*

Gray, Demarai Remelle*

Gueye, Idrissa Gana

Holgate, Mason Anthony*

Iwobi, Alex*

Jakupovic, Eldin

Keane, Michael Vincent*

Lonergan, Andrew Michael*

Marques Loureiro, Allan

Maupay, Neal

McNeil, Dwight James Matthew*

Mina Gonzalez, Yerry Fernando

Mykolenko, Vitalii

Pickford, Jordan Lee*

Rondon Gimenez, Jose Salomon

Tarkowski, James Alan*

Townsend, Andros Darryl*

Among the youngsters are on-loan Lewis Dobbin, Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou, and also the son of Tim Cahill, with the club legend involved with the club in this year helping with the structural review and the appointment of manager Frank Lampard.

Under-21 Players (Contract & Scholars)

Anderson, Joseph William

Apter, Matthew

Astley, Ryan

Barker, Owen William

Barrett, Jack Joseph

Bates, Callum Terry

Beaumont-Clark, Jacob Adam

Branthwaite, Jarrad Paul

Butler, Jack Afful

Butterfield, Luke Joseph

Cahill, Shae Lou Tim

Campbell, Elijah Xavier

Cannon, Thomas Christopher

Coughlan, Sam Frederick

Dixon, Roman Ivan Quintyne

Djankpata, Halid

Dobbin, Lewis Norman

Ebere, Okezie Chibuike Coby

Garner, James David

Gordon, Anthony Michael

Graham, Dylan Paul

Heath, Isaac Theodor Lambie

Higgins, Liam Thomas

Hunt, MacKenzie James

Iversen, Einar Hjellestad

Jensen, Sebastian Paldan

John, Kyle Alex

Jones, Edward Michael

Kouyate, Mohamed Katia

Leban, Zan Luk

Maher, Daniel Francis

Mallon, Mathew John

Manafa, Saja

McAllister, Sean Paul

Metcalfe, Jenson

Mills, Stanley

Moonan, Bradley

Mvom Onana, Amadou Ba Z.

Okoronkwo, Francis Okereke

Onyango, Tyler Jaden Napier Edward

Patterson, Jack David

Patterson, Nathan Kenneth

Price, Isaac Jude

Quirk, Sebastian Anthony

Samuels-Smith, Ishe Barrington

Samuels-Smith, Odin Darren

Sherif, Martin

Simms, Ellis Reco

Smikle-James, Troy

Tierney, Jack

Tyrer, Harry Alfred

Warrington, Lewis Wesley

Welch, Reece Belfield

Whitaker, Charlie Jay

Wilson, Charles Robert

Wright, Harry Bernard