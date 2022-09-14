Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Everton sign 37-year-old Swiss keeper Eldin Jakupovic. [RBM]

Watch a day in the life of Everton’s own Alex Iwobi.

Everton’s Carabao Cup Third Round matchup against AFC Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday, November 8th. [EFC]

There will be a slight change of the kickoff time for this Sunday’s match against West Ham.

Our game at home to West Ham on Sunday will go ahead, but with a slight change in kick-off time.



The match will now start at 2.15pm as opposed to the previous time of 2pm. #EVEWHU https://t.co/HtEzBRIkuV — Everton (@Everton) September 12, 2022

Watch some clips of the Blues in training ahead of this weekend.

The Under-21s defeat Portuguese side SC Braga 5-0, with Mackenzie Hunt scoring a wonder goal. [EFC]

Nathan Patterson has been named to Scotland’s squad for the upcoming international break.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming UEFA #NationsLeague triple-header. pic.twitter.com/yNhIQHVhMh — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 13, 2022

Watch the latest footage from the Bramley-Moore construction.

Everton Women sign 19-year-old forward Giovana Queiroz Costa on loan from Arsenal. [EFC]

Moise Kean has received some criticism for his performance in Juventus’ 2-2 draw against Salernitana. [Daily Mail]

The Toffees were linked with Ajax Amsterdam’s Mohamed Kudus late in the summer transfer window, and he scored again, this time in the Champions League against Liverpool yesterday.

What To Watch

Plenty of action in the Champions League, Championship, and MLS today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook