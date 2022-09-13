Everton sign backup goalkeeper

With the goalkeeping corps looking perilously thin, Everton have added an experienced name to the roster. The Toffees have signed Eldin Jakupovic to a short-term deal after Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan picked up injuries that will see the pair miss some time, leaving Asmir Begovic as the only senior keeper in the squad.

The 37-year-old Switzerland international was a free agent after his contract at Leicester City expired this summer. He had been with the Foxes for five years, and at Hull City, Leyton Orient, Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Thun and Grasshoppers Zurich before that. Born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jakupovic is a Switzerland international with a single cap.

The latest timeline provided on Pickford have him out until at least the upcoming international break at the end of the month after sustaining a thigh injury during the Merseyside Derby stalemate, while Lonergan is recovering from a knee ailment of his own and should be fit around the same time as well.

With the last round of games postponed after the death of the British monarch, Everton’s game at Arsenal has been pushed off until a later date to be announced as yet. Matches are set to go ahead this weekend, though the Blues fixture against West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday has been pushed back by fifteen minutes and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.