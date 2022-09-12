Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I think for Ellis [Simms], the biggest challenge is to play between the sticks when the chances are created. I would never tell him not to work hard, but sometimes strikers who work too hard taking themselves away from the goal and chasing down channels , they are the ones crossing the damn thing when they should be in the middle putting it in the net. That is my message to him really. Be a bit more selfish, between the sticks. You have to work hard, and I am sure he will because it is in his nature, but be selfish enough to get in between the posts and finish the chances off,” says Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. [The Northern Echo]

Duncan Ferguson has reportedly turned down an offer to take over as manager of Scottish Premiership side Dundee United. [footballscotland]

Learn more about Everton Women’s new manager Brian Sorensen ahead of the FA WSL season kicking off. [The Athletic]

The Kaminski Group is reportedly still interested in a potential takeover, but Moshiri is seemingly sticking with his original stance of the club not being for sale. [Echo]

As of right now, Premier League matches are slated to go ahead as planned this weekend, which means Everton will be hosting West Ham at Goodison on Sunday. [football.london]

