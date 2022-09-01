CONFIRMED: Everton loan out young midfielder to Fleetwood

Everton have sent young midfielder Lewis Warrington out on loan to Fleetwood Town for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The 19-year-old has made a big impact since signing a new contract with the Toffees this summer that keeps him with the Blues until the summer of 2024. After a couple of strong showings during the pre-season, he got an opportunity to make his first team debut during the narrow Carabao Cup Second Round win, ironically against is new team Fleetwood last month.

The Blues added midfielders Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner during the summer transfer window, and decided a loan move was best for Warrington’s continued development. Sending him out on a loan is a vote of confidence in his abilities and continued development.

Lewis Warrington has joined Fleetwood Town on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.



The Birkenhead-born Warrington has been with the Blues since the age of 6, working his way up through the Academy to become one of the key players in Paul Tait’s Under-18 side during the 2020/21 season, and broke into David Unsworth’s Under-23 side as well late in that season. After strong performances in the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign at the Under-23 level, he went out on loan at local side Tranmere Rovers where he was an instant hit as he started in all 17 of the Merseysiders’ remaining games.

This loan is a great opportunity for Warrington to get regular playing minutes and continue his progress with the ultimate goal of being a part of the first team squad at Finch Farm.