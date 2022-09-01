Who is Shamar Nicholson, the striker linked to Everton?

In a summer that has seen Everton linked with seemingly every available striker, both domestically and within Europe, out of left field today comes reported interest in Shamar Nicholson.

David Maddock from the Daily Mirror is reporting that the club are in talks with the Spartak Moscow forward, in addition to long-standing target Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers.

This one comes as something as a surprise as the Jamaican has not played in a major European league and is 25 years old. Following a stint in Slovenian football, the tall (6’4) striker moved to Belgian outfit RSC Charleroi three years ago, for whom he scored 30 league goals in 76 appearances, earning him a transfer to the Russian side in January this year for £7.2m.

At Spartak, Nicholson hit the back of the net five times in 12 league outings last term but has started the new season scoreless in five appearances, with only a single start. The player appears desperate to find an exit route from Russia, which is understandable considering the unstable political situation in the region currently.

The player is big and athletic and looks to have decent feet and pace. Of course, he’s been competing at a far lower level than he would experience should he secure a move to the Premier League. To date, he’s put up solid numbers but it would be a big ask for him to step up and maintain that level of production and, at 25 he’s probably reached his developmental peak.

The Blues really do need additional help at the top end of the pitch and Nicholson would provide an inexpensive, robust, old-school physical number nine. the player is currently valued at just £6.75m on transfermarkt.com