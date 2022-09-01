Everton Transfer Deadline Day Live | Garner arrives, Striker update, Gana announced

LIVE BLOG

5:30pm

Garner at Finch Farm

Per Sky Sports James Garner has arrived at Finch Farm, so we can expect an announcement soon-ish.

Meanwhile Leeds’ move for Bamba Dieng appears to have been hijacked by Nice.

OGC Nice are trying to hijack Bamba Dieng deal — Leeds expected him to fly there for medical but… he’s not flying to England and he’s in talks with Nice. OM, waiting for player decision. ⚪️ #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

5:15pm

Keep the faith

Still no strikers in but it looks like we are still looking to bring in someone. And Chelsea have been rebuffed again as they have tried to get Anthony Gordon.

Two deals done for Everton - Gana Gueye and James Garner, paperwork being processed and announced imminently.



Still talks with 2 separate clubs over possible striker signing...Lampard hopes to bring 1 in before deadline. #EFC also turned down late Chelsea offer for Gordon. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) September 1, 2022

4:45pm

IT’S HAPPENING!

Gana has been announced!

With Alex Iwobi now wearing the #17 shirt, Gueye has had to pick a different shirt number.

4:30pm

Kudus bid declined

Looks like Ajax are not interested in selling Kudus to Everton even though the player is pushing for the move.

Ajax have turned down a £15m+adds bid from Everton for Mohammed Kudus. They believe he’ll be worth much more within a year. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 1, 2022

4:15pm

Brereton Diaz update

Fulham have had a second approach for striker Ben Brereton Diaz rebuffed by Blackburn Rovers. Everton are yet to put in a formal offer for the player.

Fulham have submitted an improved second offer to sign striker Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers. Latest proposal for 23yo Chile international believed to have been rejected immediately. Contracted until 2023 @TheAthleticUK #BRFC #FFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/2dfjUrxHoD — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

4pm BST

Still nothing

No updates as yet from Everton on either Gana, Garner or any of the other targets we’ve been linked with.

3:30pm BST

Gomes in France

Confirmation from Al that Gomes is in France.

Andre Gomes in discussions with Lille with a view to joining the Ligue 1 club, player has travelled to France — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) September 1, 2022

| Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is in talks to join Lille pic.twitter.com/2xzgpgifMx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2022

The Bobble adds that there’s no interest in Allan.

3pm BST

Gomes departure?

Looks like Everton are working on moving Andre Gomes out, with LOSC Lille interested. We got Amadou Onana from them earlier this summer.

Breaking | Talks on between Everton & Lille for midfielder André Gomes. More follows. (L’Éq) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 1, 2022

Nottingham Forest by the way, they’re just something else.

Former Everton Under-23 player Josh Bowler will become Forest's 20th(!!!) signing of the summer transfer window. #EFC #NFFC https://t.co/Rma5o9Qg8H — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) September 1, 2022

1:45pm BST

Relief

1:25pm BST

Dominos falling

Chelsea have a deal with Barcelona for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but does that mean they’ll be willing to let Everton have Armando Broja on loan? Especially after we stonewalled them over John Stones Anthony Gordon?

Meanwhile, Fulham have moved for Dan James (also linked with Everton), and Leeds United are replacing him with Bamba Dieng from Marseille (also linked with Everton).

Fabrizio Romano on his Twitch channel says Everton are still talking to Villarreal about Samu Chuwueze.

1:00pm BST

This is taking forever

Is anyone else starting to get just a bit nervous now?

Update from Al on Ben Brereton Diaz -

Ben Brereton Diaz trained with the rest of the squad at Brockhall TG this morning, no new bids at this point — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) September 1, 2022

12:00pm BST

Waiting.. waiting..

Still nothing, though a couple of updates -

Watford will hold on to both Joao Pedro (Everton, Newcastle) and Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) until January at least.

Aston Villa’s Dendoncker bid of €15m accepted by Wolves. Likely to be a replacement for Douglas Luiz who appears to be Arsenal bound.

Everton submitted a formal bid on Wednesday for João Pedro: £25m plus £5m add-ons. Watford have rejected and have no intention to let him go. #EFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/l2rY9eNJND — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

11:30am BST

Gana is ready

Still no announcement, but Gana can’t wait.

— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) September 1, 2022

11:00am BST

Garner not done yet

A couple of sources are saying that the James Garner signing has not been completed as yet, but that he is an excellent deal for the money the Blues will be paying.

James Garner fee going to be £15.5m am told. Should be to @Everton but not done yet. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 1, 2022

Praise for the youngster -

First saw Garner in training for England Under-17s at SGP. Even back then (he's 21 now), coaches enthused about Garner's toughness, mental and physical, as well as his touch. Good ability to pick and deliver the right pass under pressure. Only £15m seems great business by #EFC. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 1, 2022

Plenty of sensible people who have seen a lot of Forest and a lot of Garner seem to think Everton have done a very good deal here… #EFC https://t.co/lrCBtSK16j — Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) September 1, 2022

10:30am BST

Dendoncker Demand

Nothing new to report here, but Dendoncker seems popular this morning.

| Wolves have had approaches from Everton, West Ham and Aston Villa for Leander Dendoncker. pic.twitter.com/GH7pT9iukd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2022

9:30am BST

Hammers eye Dendoncker, Gakpo staying put

West Ham are interested in Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, reports Sky Sports News. Everton were linked with the Belgian over the last week but it appears they have moved on to other targets.

Another rumoured target was PSV’s Cody Gakpo, though the Toffees also moved on to other players. That left Leeds and Southampton in the running for the Netherlands international, but it appears he is going nowhere this window according to Fabrizio Romano.

BREAKING! West Ham are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker. pic.twitter.com/CAPKiaLez5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2022

Cody Gakpo will stay at PSV. ⚪️ #DeadlineDay



Leeds agreed with player and offered more than Southampton but PSV rejected — and Van Gaal suggested player to stay until World Cup.



Been told Leeds are determined to try again in January. pic.twitter.com/Lm9YlbVAJv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

9:00am BST

Villarreal line up Chukwueze replacement

Villarreal are interested in Elche winger Johan Mojica if Samuel Chukwueze moves to Everton, according to Relevo via Get Spanish Football News.

The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for Chukwueze, with reports on Wednesday suggesting a loan with an obligation to buy had already been agreed.

8:40am BST

Everton set for busy day

Athletic reporter Greg O’Keefe expects Everton to have a busy deadline day with plenty of incomings and outgoings:

Deals for Idrissa Gueye and James Garner are expected to be finalised.

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton-Diaz and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus remain targets, though Fulham are also interested in Diaz.

They will listen to offers for Allan and Andre Gomes

Youngsters Tom Cannon and Lewis Warrington could head out on loan

8:25am BST

Everton interested in Portuguese youngster

Portuguese outlet O Jogo is reporting that Everton have had a €12m (£10.3m) bid for Porto B winger Goncalo Borges rejected, with Porto holding out for €15m (£12.9m).

Estoril, Gil Vicente, Pacos de Ferreira and Vitoria Guimaraes have also shown interested in the 21-year-old, but the Portugal U21 international looks likely to stay at Porto

8am BST

Pedro bid rejected

Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke is reporting that Watford have rejected an approach from Everton for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro.

The 20-year-old was close to a move to Newcastle earlier this summer but a deal never materialised and the Magpies switched targets and signed Alexander Isak instead.

The Toffees then revived their long-standing interest in the young forward, but it seems Watford are reluctant to do a deal.

Will things change as the day goes on?

7am BST

Good morning and welcome to the live blog where we’ll be updating any and all news we hear as the day goes on!

We’re expecting a couple of early announcements today with midfielders Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner all done, having signed their paperwork and completed their medicals yesterday.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on -

Reports from Amsterdam said that Mohamed Kudus is refusing to train with Ajax in order to force a move to Everton.

The Toffees are reportedly in talks with Villarreal for Samu Chukwueze, The mercurial forward will not come cheap but the Spanish side needs money and a deal could be struck here.

Fulham have made Blackburn Rovers an offer for Ben Brereton Diaz as well, will be interesting to see if the Blues are still interested in him.

The Blues had reignited interest in Watford’s Joao Pedro.

And then there’s the whole Chelsea loans saga - can Everton get either or the both of Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher from the London side, on loan or via an outright purchase.

Everton have already made over half a dozen signings in this summer transfer window as Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard look to revamp a faltering squad that barely avoided relegation last season.

The club has been busy bringing in a mix of wily veterans and talented youngsters, but the task now falls on Lampard and his coaching team to sort things out quickly and get the team performing quickly after three draws and two losses in five games.

CONFIRMED EVERTON SUMMER TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Richarlison (Tottenham, Premier League)

Loaned - First Team: Dele Alli (Besiktas, Turkey), Jarrad Branthwaite (PSV, Holland), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff City, Championship), Joao Virginia (Cambuur, Holland)

Youth: Ryan Astley (Accrington, League One), Nathan Broadhead (Wigan, Championship), Lewis Dobbin (Derby County, Championship), Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers, League One), Tyler Onyango (Burton Albion, League One), Ellis Simms (Sunderland, Championship), Harry Tyrer (Chester, National League North)

Released - Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny (Hertha Berlin, Germany), Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun (Besiktas, Turkey)

Incoming

Transferred - Idrissa Gueye (PSG, France), Neal Maupay (Brighton, Premier League), Dwight McNeil (Burnley, Championship), Amadou Onana (Lille, France)

Loaned - Conor Coady (Wolves), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting CP, Portugal)

Free Agents - James Tarkowski (Burnley, Championship)

What Time Does The Transfer Window Close

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm BST (6pm EST, 3pm PST) on Thursday, September 1st, with an additional two hour period for clubs who have already submitted deal sheets in time. More details on the transfer window close and deadline day here.

How To Watch

Sky Sports News will be covering it all starting at 6am BST (1am EST, 10pm PST), here’s info from their website on how to watch. Fans in the US will be able to follow along on the Peacock app. starting at 12pm EST (9am PST).

This being the Social Media Age, follow us on Twitter where we’ll be bringing you up-to-date information as we see it, as well as posting information in the live blog above so make sure to keep refreshing as the day goes along.