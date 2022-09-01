Garner Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of midfielder James Garner from Manchester United. The 21-year-old joins the club after a starring performance last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he anchored their promotion push to the Premier League.

He is the eighth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Conor Coady, Neal Maupay and Idrissa Gueye.

The midfielder is a product of the famous Red Devils youth system, having made his United first team debut during the 2019/20 season, but was deemed not necessary this season after the appointment of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Garner will be wearing the #37 shirt for the Toffees, having worn the #37 during his previous stints with United and Forest. He wore the #16 shirt for his half-season loan with Watford in the Championship during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Toffees are expected to be busy in the last day of the summer transfer window with Lampard looking to further strengthen the squad especially upfront with the dearth of goals and creativity in the current squad.

The #37 shirt at Everton was until most recently worn by Lewis Gibson (19/20) and before him Harry Charsley (17/18), Jose Baxter (08/09 - 11/12), Jack Rodwell (07/08), Lukas Jutkiewicz (07/08), Iain Turner Goalkeepers (03/04 - 04/05), and Adam Farley (98/99 - 99/00).

Transfermarkt has a comprehensive Everton’s squad number history here.