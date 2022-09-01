Gueye Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye from PSG on a two-year contract with an option for one more year. The 32-year-old turns 33 in September, and is the seventh Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Conor Coady and Neal Maupay. Gana Has signed a new deal as there was just one year left on his PSG contract.

The player has been with the French giants for three years, having left Everton in the summer of 2019 for Paris. During his time away, he won the French league title twice to go with his one title win with LOSC Lille with who he played six seasons, and also lifted the French Cup (twice), the French League Cup, and the French Super Cup (twice), while also winning the Africa Cup of Nations with his national side Senegal.

Before that he was with Everton for three seasons, who had bought him from Aston Villa following their relegation in the summer of 2016, featuring in 107 games in all competitions for the Blues.

Gana will be wearing the #27 shirt for the Toffees, having worn the #17 during his previous stint with the Blues. At PSG he rotated through #27, #13, #12, #6, #17 and #14 in his three years in Paris. With Alex Iwobi now wearing the #17 shirt, Gueye was forced to pick a different number.

The Toffees are expected to be busy during the last couple of days of the summer transfer window with Lampard looking to further strengthen the overall midfield and also add some attacking firepower especially with the departure of Richarlison.

The #27 shirt at Everton was until most recently worn by Moise Kean and Nikola Vlasic before him - Moise Kean (19/20 - 21/22), Nikola Vlasic (17/18 - 18/19), Tyias Browning (14/15 - 16/17), Apostolos Vellios (10/11 - 13/14), Lukas Jutkiewicz (09/10), Andy van der Meyde (05/06), Peter Clarke (03/04), Peter Clarke (01/02), David Carney (00/01), Peter Clarke (99/00), Richard Dunne (96/97 - 98/99), Mark Powell (93/94)

Transfermarkt has a comprehensive Everton’s squad number history here.