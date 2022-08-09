Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey surgery, Coady interview, Gordon interest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I felt quite comfortable in midfield. The defence was always talking to me and helping me, so I was always in the right positions at the right times.

“The gaffer is always talking to me, motivating me and telling me to go out and express myself, kick on from last season, and I feel like I’ve done that so far. But it’s a long season, it’s a marathon, and there’s a long way to go.” - Alex Iwobi talking about playing in the unfamiliar #6 role against Chelsea on Saturday. [EFC]

Everton completed the signing of central defender Conor Coady from Wolves on loan yesterday. [RBM]

Coady has chosen to wear the #30 jersey, which has certainly had some interesting players wear the number in recent years. [RBM]

The 29-year-old defender is a Liverpool academy product, and he has been talking about his excitement for playing for the Blues, especially with his kid playing in the Toffees youth system.

Ben Godfrey has undergone surgery for his fractured fibula, and is expected to be out for about three months. Meanwhile Yerry Mina will see a specialist this week to determine how long he will be out. [EFC]

The Everton Under-21s got their season off to a perfect start with club captain Seamus Coleman featuring for them, winning 2-0 against Blackburn Rovers in PL2. Watch Tom Cannon & Sean Macallister’s goals here. [EFC]

The Toffees have been linked in the past with Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, and now with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for some time, that chatter is coming up again. [Football League World]

Frustrated by Leicester City’s defiance in holding on James Maddison, Newcastle are apparently planning to come back for Anthony Gordon again. [The Chronicle]

