Onana Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract. The Belgium international will turn 21 in less than a fortnight and is the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The total sum is said to be close to £35 million, with Lille putting a 20% sell-on clause should the Blues choose to move him on later.

Onana only moved to Lille last summer from Hamburger SV after a strong campaign in 2. Bundesliga, but made an immediate impression in Ligue 1 as well. Tall and powerfully built, he excels at retaining the ball even though he often lines up in the central defensive midfield role. After a number of appearances at youth level for the Belgian national side, he made his senior debut this summer under former Blues manager Roberto Martinez.

The defensive midfielder will be wearing the #8 shirt for the Toffees, having worn the #24, #8 and #4 at Lille, and #24 at Hamburger before that. Speaking during his signing he said he picked the shirt number in memory of his sporting hero, the late Kobe Bryant.

The Toffees are expected to be busy during the summer transfer window with Lampard looking to further strengthen the overall midfield and also add some attacking firepower especially with the departure of Richarlison.

Transfermarkt has a comprehensive Everton’s squad number history here.