CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan

Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.

Now aged 24, the Welshman is clearly at the stage where he needs to be playing first team football. He did make two appearances in the blue senior shirt of Everton but almost four years apart, playing in the dead rubber Europa League game in 2017 against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus and a short substitute appearance against Brighton in 2021 during Carlo Ancelotti’s reign.

A talented footballer with quick feet and good finishing capability he will be looking to pick up where he left off last season at Sunderland whilst on loan. He played a major role scoring 10 goals in 20 appearances for the Black Cats in their successful promotion run-in to the Championship. He can play as a main striker, second striker, left wing or even an attacking midfield role.

Personally speaking, as someone who has watched him develop over a number of years, I’m sorry that he was not given more of a chance. He was excellent playing as the main striker for the Under 23s two seasons ago. He’s fast but not lightning quick. What does set him apart is the speed of thought, judgement and calm in front of goal. Let’s hope he can finally fulfill his clear potential. I can see him playing in the Wales national team, doing well and getting the exposure that might tempt other teams also. Good luck Broady, hope you can take the Championship by storm!