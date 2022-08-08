Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves.

Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.

A Liverpool Academy product, Coady played at Huddersfield for one season before spending the last seven years with Wolves. Strong in the air with an eye for the long pass, Coady solidifies the Toffees defence especially with the injury-enforced absences of Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina.

The defender will be wearing the #30 shirt for the Toffees, having worn the #16 shirt at Wolves for his entire time there. The #16 shirt is unavailable at Everton with Abdoulaye Doucoure currently wearing the number.

The Toffees are expected to continue being busy during the summer transfer window with Lampard looking to further strengthen the attack especially with the departure of Richarlison.

The #30 shirt at Everton was until most recently worn by Donny van de Beek, who spent the second half on loan from Manchester United. Prior to that it was worn by Cuco Martina and Muhamed Besic, though they rarely featured. Richarlison wore the number during his first season at Goodison in 2018/19, inheriting from Mason Holgate. Before that it was worn by players unlikelu to trouble the Everton history books including Antolín Alcaraz (shudder), Francisco Junior, Shkodran Mustafi and goalkeeper John Ruddy.

