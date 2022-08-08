Monday’s Toffee Bites: Simms scores brace, three strikers linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Chelsea 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“We were dynamic and caused them problems. We’ve got high-quality players here. I’ve seen what this team can do. There are exciting times ahead,” says Tarkowski. [EFC]

Seamus Coleman featured for the U21s in their 2-0 win against Blackburn. [EFC]

“[Ben Godfrey’s injury] feels like it is a small fracture of his leg. We are assessing that. He will be out for a while, Mina is an ankle injury and could be out for a while. When it rains, it pours,” says Lampard. [RBM]

It looks like Everton are working fast to bring in defensive reinforcements, with Wolves defender and captain Conor Coady on the horizon. [RBM]

Check out the latest footage from Bramley-Moore Dock.

Blues linked with 25-year-old Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic. [Daily Mail]

Everton again watched centre forward Ludovic Ajorque in action this weekend. [Pete O’Rourke]

To complete the trifecta of strikers Everton are watching, they are also being linked with Serhou Guirassy. [L’Equipe]

Read the latest club update from CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale. [EFC]

Ellis Simms scores brace for Sunderland (goals at 0:07 and 1:24) on his first full start for the club.

