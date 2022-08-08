CONFIRMED: Everton sign Conor Coady from Wolves

Everton have announced the signing of Merseyside-born central defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves, with an option for a permanent transfer.

Coady has 10 England caps, having scored once, and is looking for regular playing time in a bid to force himself into contention for the Three Lions squad to the World Cup this winter.

The Blues had already been linked with the player last week before they lost Ben Godfrey for a few months and Yerry Mina for some weeks due to injury in their season-opening defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

The 29-year-old centre-half is at his best on the left side of a three-man backline where the Blues currently have fellow new signing James Tarkowski, but it’s likely the former Burnley player moves into the middle in Mina’s absence.

Coady was part of Liverpool’s youth setup before leaving for Huddersfield in 2014. The following summer he moved to Wolves where has been since, playing 317 times for the West Midlands club, scoring seven times with seven assists, including once against the Toffees, and is well known to Director of Football Kevin Thelwell who came from Wolves.

Earlier in the summer Lampard had indicated that he and Thelwell were looking for ‘robust, athletic and powerful types’ who were leaders in their own right, and the Wolves captain checks off all those boxes, as have a lot of the signings so far.

Speaking after his signing, Coady said -

“It’s incredible to join Everton. As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join. “I’ve grown up around the city, I know the football club, how big this club is and what it means to the supporters. I’m someone who was desperate to come here, to play for this club. I’ve got family and friends who are massive Evertonians. “I’m here to give absolutely everything I’ve got for this football club. It’s important I work as hard as I can to help my teammates, help the club move forward and make people proud.”

Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said -

“Conor is a top-quality player who I have had the pleasure of knowing for many years. I have no doubt he will be an excellent addition to Everton and our squad. “Myself and Frank continue to work closely with our chairman, who has unrivalled experience in player negotiations and we are confident that, together, we will secure the further quality we’ve targeted between now and the end of the month.”

Toffees manager Frank Lampard added -

“We are delighted to bring a player of Conor’s quality and vast experience to Everton and he fits into how we want to play as a team. “As well as being one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders and an England international, his leadership skills will be of huge benefit to us, too.”

With this move the Blues have now added to their defensive heft, but problems still remain on the creative side. A striker to ably back-up Dominic Calvert-Lewin and possibly an attacking midfielder or winger remain needs for Lampard’s side with about three weeks left in the transfer window.