Everton close to bringing in defensive reinforcements

Injuries played a big part in Everton’s troubles last season, and already one week into the new campaign they’re influencing the club’s decision-making. The Blues started the season pretty loaded at the centrehalf position sending out Jarrad Branthwaite on loan and bringing in James Tarkowski. However, the injuries suffered by Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina during the defeat against Chelsea means the Blues are very grateful that the transfer window is still open.

Everton had already been linked with a move for Wolves captain Conor Coady last week, and the knowledge now that Godfrey will be out for months and Mina for a few weeks at least meant that the Toffees were ready to ramp up conversations for the 29-year-old, which they duly did.

This afternoon reports from a number of reliable sources including El Bobble, Paul Joyce and David Maddock indicate that the Blues are in advanced negotiations for the centre back, initially on loan with a view to a permanent transfer. The player is currently on contract with Wolves through till 2025, but wants more playing time ahead of the winter World Cup having been displaced from the starting lineup.

The Toffees still need attacking reinforcements as well with striker the highest position of need, while midfielders Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye are already in the fold, just waiting to be announced.