Lampard updates on Godfrey & Mina injuries and new signing Onana

Deja vu all over again? Frank Lampard saw Ben Godfrey get injured in his first game managing Everton and then we all watched on in horror as the defender had to be carried off today barely a dozen minutes into the defeat against Chelsea FC. It got worse in the second half when Yerry Mina went down without contact, seemingly having pulled something in his lower leg.

Already without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes due to injury, and with Allan and Seamus Coleman still recovering from surgeries, Lampard is going to have to find a way to put on eleven competitive bodies to start games while still having enough quality on the bench to test their opposition.

The Toffees defended solidly enough for long period in this game, frustrating a Chelsea side that had plenty of possession but little to show for it.

Speaking after the game, Lampard provided an update on the injuries suffered by the two defenders with Godfrey taken straight to hospital as the game went on -

“[Ben Godfrey’s injury] feels like it is a small fracture of his leg. We are assessing that. He will be out for a while, Mina is an ankle injury and could be out for a while. When it rains, it pours.”

Amadou Onana can be considered new Everton player. Contracts are signed, documents are set to be completed. #EFC



€36m fee, €4m add-ons and sell-on clause around 20%. pic.twitter.com/nTlRn0hOXP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

New signing Amadou Onana is yet to be officially confirmed, but the midfielder was in the crowd at the game today, and Lampard was asked about him.