Everton vs Chelsea: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway

10’ - It’s Yerry Mina in the middle of the back three, Ben Godfrey on his right and Tarky on his left.

A horrible mistake there from Godfrey with a back pass, Pickford actually doesn’t keep it in play and Godfrey’s comes sliding in to recover and clatters into Kai Havertz and he looks like he has hurt himself. The stretcher is on, this is really, really bad already.

6’ - James Tarkowski runs into the back of Raheem Sterling and Chelsea have a freekick on the edge of the Toffees’ defensive third. James into the box, headed down towards goal but straight at Pickford.

5’ - Reece James gifts Gordon the ball in the middle and Everton move it around but can’t get it into a dangerous position.

3’ - Looks like it will be a fluid front three with Dwight McNeil on the right, Demarai Gray on the left and Anthony Gordon in the middle. Cross into the box almost falls for Vitalii Mykolenko but he can’t control it.

1’ - Everton steal the ball early in their own defensive third and a counter is broken up with a foul from debutant Kalidou Koulibaly.

Goodison Park is rocking today! Z-Cars and the players led by captain Jordan Pickford are met by a great roar.

There was a big welcome for the coaches earlier today, like has become routine now.

The streets around Goodison turn even more blue #EFC pic.twitter.com/YUUhTAtxlA — Adam Jones (@Adam_Jones94) August 6, 2022

Frank Lampard has picked his first starting lineup of the season and he’s gone with an interesting selection of players there.

Everton are back. In many ways this new campaign will look similar to the one that ended in the Toffees narrowly surviving the drop, but every season offers up that much more promise and it is with that hope that we return to Goodison Park today in the evening feature game on opening weekend as Chelsea FC come visiting.

The Blues are not that much different from last season, but having lost Richarlison and added James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil does change how they will look. Early injuries will mean that Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes are not available for Frank Lampard as he takes on his former side. Salomon Rondon is serving the last game of his three-game suspension while Allan and Seamus Coleman are still working their way back to match fitness.

Visitors Chelsea are also remaking their side after the transfer window losses of Anton Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka coming in as well as a host of on-loan players returning to Cobham.

Competition: Premier League Matchday 1

Date and start time: Saturday, August 6th at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 65°F/18°C, partly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 12 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia,

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, SKY GO Extra, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Toffees last hosted Chelsea towards the end of the 2021/22 season on 1st May, winning 1-0 thanks to Richarlison’s goal and Jordan Pickford’s excellent goalkeeping to keep the Blues’s survival hopes alive as they were five points adrift of safety at the time. A raucous Goodison Park will make all the difference as Everton will look to keep their good streak against Chelsea going.