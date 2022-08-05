Friday’s Toffee Bites: Onana update, Coady interest, Robles returns

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

We’re one day away from the season starting! COYB!

Stay tuned for our big Everton Season Preview Series which starts in just a few hours, covering every aspect of the team you need to know.

Frank Lampard addresses team fitness latest and the team’s transfer plans ahead of tomorrow’s match against Chelsea.

Watch Lamp’s full opening presser below.

Everton announce new a shirt sleeve sponsor - BOXT. [RBM]

Looks like Everton are interested in Wolves defender (and big Reds fan) Conor Coady.

Everton want to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady



Frank Lampard is an admirer of the experienced centre-back, who’s been at Wolves for 7 years — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 4, 2022

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, the Amadou Onana to Everton deal is “100 percent done.” [Echo]

The Belgian midfielder wants the move. Make it happen, Everton!

Amadou Onana’s entourage are said to have told Het Nieuwsblad that the player wants to move to Everton — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) August 4, 2022

Here’s what his defensive stats look like compared to Allan and Idrissa Gueye last season.

Amadou Onana vs Allan vs Gana, 2021-22 season defensive metrics only. #EFC pic.twitter.com/O3i0H11AMk — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) August 4, 2022

Joel Robles will be making his return to the Premier League with Leeds. [Yorkshire Evening Post]

Long-rumoured target Maxwel Cornet has completed a move to West Ham.

West Ham agree deal with Burnley for the signing of Maxwel Cornet, the Hammers have met his £17.5m release clause. ⚒️pic.twitter.com/dPGQPvEpBg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 4, 2022

Learn more about the upcoming hospitality options offered at Bramley-Moore Dock. [EFC]

It’s safe to say, Bramley-Moore will be nothing but the best. [The Times]

In case you missed it, you can watch the full Lampard x Men in Blazers talk below.

