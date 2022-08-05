Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Premier League & Cups Predictions

It’s that time of the year again when the Royal Blue Mersey crew get together and come up with their predictions for the upcoming season in the following categories -
Premier League Top 6, Everton position, Premier League Bottom 3, FA Cup Winner, Everton FA Cup, EFL Cup Winner, Everton EFL Cup, Premier League Golden Boot Winner, Everton Golden Boot Winner, Premier League Player of the Year, Everton Player of the Year.
So here we go with the writers’ 2022/23 Premier League season predictions, let’s have your predictions in the comments section below as well, and then we can compare notes as usual at the end of the season.
Not unexpectedly, the optimism for Everton is not high. Last season’s low finish along with the relatively quiet summer transfer window means there’s almost no confidence that the Blues will even contend for a top half of the table finish.
There’s little hope that the trophy drought ends this season making it 28 barren years, and almost no hope that we can make to Europe either. More and more this is looking like a development season where the Blues continue to clear out deadwood while Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard rebuild the squad and playing style while trying to stay within the Premier League Profit & Sustainability regulations.
Despite his recent injury, most of the crew think Dominic Calvert-Lewin will bounce back and be top scorer for the Blues again, while there a number of different shouts for the Toffees’ Player of the Year, including the current holder of the title Jordan Pickford, as well as DCL, Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski also getting votes.
RBM Season Predictions 2022/23
|Category
|2021-22
|Brian F
|Brian L
|Calvin
|Garrett
|Geoff
|Kevin
|Pat
|Pete
|Tom
|Trent
|PL 1st
|MCI
|MCI
|LIV
|MCI
|MCI
|TOT
|MCI
|MCI
|LIV
|MCI
|MCI
|PL 2nd
|LIV
|TOT
|MCI
|LIV
|LIV
|MCI
|LIV
|CHE
|MCI
|LIV
|LIV
|PL 3rd
|CHE
|LIV
|TOT
|TOT
|TOT
|ARS
|TOT
|TOT
|ARS
|TOT
|ARS
|PL 4th
|TOT
|CHE
|ARS
|ARS
|ARS
|LIV
|ARS
|LIV
|MUN
|ARS
|CHE
|PL 5th
|ARS
|ARS
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|ARS
|CHE
|CHE
|MUN
|PL 6th
|MUN
|MUN
|WHU
|MUN
|MUN
|WHU
|MUN
|MUN
|TOT
|MUN
|TOT
|Everton PL:
|16th
|16th
|12
|14th
|14th
|11th
|12th
|15th
|13th
|13th
|7th
|PL 18th
|BUR
|FUL
|Leeds
|FUL
|BRE
|BOU
|SOU
|FUL
|FUL
|SOU
|LUFC
|PL 19th
|WAT
|NOT
|BOU
|BOU
|FUL
|BRE
|FUL
|BOU
|BRE
|FUL
|BOU
|PL 20th
|NOR
|BOU
|NOT
|NOT
|BOU
|FUL
|BOU
|NOT
|BOU
|BOU
|FUL
|FA Cup Winner:
|LIV
|CHE
|MCI
|TOT
|MCI
|ARS
|TOT
|MCI
|MCI
|MUN
|ARS
|Everton FA Cup:
|QF
|3rd RD
|QF
|QF
|3rd Rd
|4th Rd
|4th Rd
|3rd Rd
|4th Rd
|5th Rd
|5th Rd
|EFL Cup Winner:
|LIV
|LIV
|CHE
|MCI
|CHE
|LIV
|LIV
|ARS
|MCI
|TOT
|EVE
|Everton EFL Cup:
|3rd Rd
|QF
|QF
|QF
|SF
|QF
|QF
|QF
|4th Rd
|QF
|PL Golden Boot:
|Salah / Son
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Son
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Kane
|Jesus
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Nunez
|Everton Golden Boot:
|Richarlison
|McNeil
|Gordon
|McNeil
|DCL
|DCL
|DCL
|DCL
|DCL
|DCL
|McNeil
|PL POTY:
|de Bruyne
|de Bruyne
|Haaland
|de Bruyne
|Kane
|de Bruyne
|Diaz
|Koulibaly
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Everton POTY:
|Pickford
|Tarkowski
|Gordon
|Tarkowski
|DCL
|Tarkowski
|Tarkowski
|Pickford
|McNeil
|Tarkowski
|McNeil
Write in your predictions below as well, and we can review next May for added hilarity!
