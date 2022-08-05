Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Premier League & Cups Predictions

It’s that time of the year again when the Royal Blue Mersey crew get together and come up with their predictions for the upcoming season in the following categories -

Premier League Top 6, Everton position, Premier League Bottom 3, FA Cup Winner, Everton FA Cup, EFL Cup Winner, Everton EFL Cup, Premier League Golden Boot Winner, Everton Golden Boot Winner, Premier League Player of the Year, Everton Player of the Year.

So here we go with the writers’ 2022/23 Premier League season predictions, let’s have your predictions in the comments section below as well, and then we can compare notes as usual at the end of the season.

Not unexpectedly, the optimism for Everton is not high. Last season’s low finish along with the relatively quiet summer transfer window means there’s almost no confidence that the Blues will even contend for a top half of the table finish.

There’s little hope that the trophy drought ends this season making it 28 barren years, and almost no hope that we can make to Europe either. More and more this is looking like a development season where the Blues continue to clear out deadwood while Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard rebuild the squad and playing style while trying to stay within the Premier League Profit & Sustainability regulations.

Despite his recent injury, most of the crew think Dominic Calvert-Lewin will bounce back and be top scorer for the Blues again, while there a number of different shouts for the Toffees’ Player of the Year, including the current holder of the title Jordan Pickford, as well as DCL, Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski also getting votes.

RBM Season Predictions 2022/23 Category 2021-22 Brian F Brian L Calvin Garrett Geoff Kevin Pat Pete Tom Trent Category 2021-22 Brian F Brian L Calvin Garrett Geoff Kevin Pat Pete Tom Trent PL 1st MCI MCI LIV MCI MCI TOT MCI MCI LIV MCI MCI PL 2nd LIV TOT MCI LIV LIV MCI LIV CHE MCI LIV LIV PL 3rd CHE LIV TOT TOT TOT ARS TOT TOT ARS TOT ARS PL 4th TOT CHE ARS ARS ARS LIV ARS LIV MUN ARS CHE PL 5th ARS ARS CHE CHE CHE CHE CHE ARS CHE CHE MUN PL 6th MUN MUN WHU MUN MUN WHU MUN MUN TOT MUN TOT Everton PL: 16th 16th 12 14th 14th 11th 12th 15th 13th 13th 7th PL 18th BUR FUL Leeds FUL BRE BOU SOU FUL FUL SOU LUFC PL 19th WAT NOT BOU BOU FUL BRE FUL BOU BRE FUL BOU PL 20th NOR BOU NOT NOT BOU FUL BOU NOT BOU BOU FUL FA Cup Winner: LIV CHE MCI TOT MCI ARS TOT MCI MCI MUN ARS Everton FA Cup: QF 3rd RD QF QF 3rd Rd 4th Rd 4th Rd 3rd Rd 4th Rd 5th Rd 5th Rd EFL Cup Winner: LIV LIV CHE MCI CHE LIV LIV ARS MCI TOT EVE Everton EFL Cup: 3rd Rd QF QF QF SF QF QF QF 4th Rd QF PL Golden Boot: Salah / Son Haaland Haaland Son Haaland Haaland Kane Jesus Haaland Haaland Nunez Everton Golden Boot: Richarlison McNeil Gordon McNeil DCL DCL DCL DCL DCL DCL McNeil PL POTY: de Bruyne de Bruyne Haaland de Bruyne Kane de Bruyne Diaz Koulibaly Haaland Haaland Haaland Everton POTY: Pickford Tarkowski Gordon Tarkowski DCL Tarkowski Tarkowski Pickford McNeil Tarkowski McNeil

Write in your predictions below as well, and we can review next May for added hilarity!