Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Goalkeepers

Stats

Stats: 2021/22 Everton Goalkeepers Player Games Minutes Clean Sheets Goals Against Player Games Minutes Clean Sheets Goals Against Jordan Pickford 37 3,330' 7 63 Asmir Begović 7 690' 2 13

Tactics

Everton should look to build up play more out of the back this season with a new-look defence. Luckily enough, Jordan Pickford was certainly not afraid to play the ball forward last season. Pickford finished second in most 40+ yard pass attempts amongst Premier League keepers last season with 821. Only Burnley keeper Nick Pope had more at 847. Pope and Pickford both finished 1 and 2 for most completions of said passes, with 319 and 291 respectively. In fact, nearly 70% of all of Pickford’s passes (not including goal kicks) were 40+ yards as the Blues went long-ball more often than not. However, Pickford finished in 14th for completion percentage of 40+ yard passes. These numbers could come from the fact that Everton were behind in most of their games last season or just the fact that the entire team was a bit shambolic; pick your poison.

Pickford also finished first in average length of passes with 53 yards. Everton fans will also know that Pickford has never been one to throw the ball and the stats can certainly back that up, as he finished 17th in the league with only 108 throws.

Regardless, if Lampard decides to go with a wing-back duo of Patterson and Mykolenko, Pickford should have more space (and hopefully more time) to spread the ball a bit more from the back. New signing Tarkowski also looks keen on playing the ball forward from what we’ve seen in preseason so far, which is a promising sign for what's to come.

Current Players

Jordan Pickford

Having multiple managers in a short period is never an easy thing for a team, let alone a keeper. Everton’s defence was also very wayward last season. The team never solidified a solid backline, as fans saw a mix of Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina (when healthy), Ben Godfrey, and Jarrad Branthwaite on different occasions.

Towards the end of last season and the most recent preseason friendlies, Lampard played with a three-at-the-back set-up with Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson playing in wing-back roles. The James Tarkowski signing should also help solidify Everton’s porous backline. Linking up with former teammate Keane and a healthy Godfrey should make things a bit easier on Pickford this time around who was absolutely stellar for long periods of the last campaign, including an incredible save against Chelsea that would later be voted as the save of the season.

The England #1 will be additionally motivated to quell any doubts that he deserves to start for the Three Lions at the winter World Cup with more inspired performances to start the new season.

Asmir Begovic

Frankly, Begovic is a solid back-up keeper who didn’t really need to be called upon too much last season. Pickford only missed seven games in all competitions last year, either through injury or selection. When Begovic was called upon, he featured in a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa after a great start to the season which ultimately started Everton’s tilt into despair. He picked up a vital 1-0 win against Newcastle later in the campaign and also featured in the last match of the season in a 5-1 thrashing against Arsenal.

Begovic picked up wins in the FA Cup against Hull and Boreham Wood. He also helped Everton to the Third Round of the EFL Cup with a 2-1 win against QPR, but couldn’t carry the team on in a frustrating penalty shootout loss to QPR. Ultimately, Pickford has been reliable as they come health-wise, so unless a shock injury or an easy cup game comes along, Begovic should be taking another backseat role this season, but has shown that he is capable of playing between the sticks if needed for short spells.

State of the Position

Pickford is in the prime of his career at 28 and should only continue to build on an otherwise stellar and life-saving season. Begovic will be there to somewhat challenge the keeper, but Pickford should feel no sense of worry. Looking forward, the two questions will be Everton’s handling of 22-year-old Joao Virginia, 20-year-old Harry Tyrer and 22-year-old Billy Crellin who was signed in January 2022.

Virginia originally joined the club from Arsenal back in 2018. Once a promising keeper, The Portuguese youngster has had a seemingly difficult time on loan the past few years and hasn’t quite solidified a Premier League back-up position yet. Then again, it has been hard to knock Pickford out of that starting role. Virginia has just recently joined Dutch side Cambuur on loan, and will be looking to kick on a bit in terms of his development.

Tyrer is another promising youngster who has been impressing for Everton’s Academy over the years. He is certainly one to look out for, as Everton agreed a new contract with the Englishman back in January. The 20-year-old has joined National League North side Chester, and it will be interesting to see his progression over the next couple of years.

What Lampard will do with Crellin will be interesting to see. The winter transfer window signing has secured the starting spot for the Under-23 side and even got some playing time during the pre-season as Begovic recovered from his ankle ailment. Unfortunately for Crellin, he is undersized and looked challenged playing against Minnesota United, which might mean he has hit his ceiling already.