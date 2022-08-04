Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Everton battle West Ham for Onana, Allan update, Cornet latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Youngster Lewis Dobbin has gone on a season-long loan to Derby County in League One. [RBM]

Uh-oh. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s knee injury has been confirmed, and he could be out for anywhere from 4-10 weeks, depending on who you’re asking. [RBM]

This leaves Everton in a rough spot with Salomon Rondon suspended for the season-opener against Chelsea on Saturday. The Blues have been linked with Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, but the Clarets are not interested in offering him up for a loan, and they have rejected West Ham’s bid which is lower than his release clause of £17.5 million.

Burnley have no plans to accept any loan proposals for Cornet after Everton previously tried luck. Ivory Coast international will be reintegrated into Vincent Kompany's squad in due course, should no solution be found. Follow latest transfer news here... https://t.co/q8UxCpfgHq — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) August 3, 2022

Striker aside, one of the Blues’ most pressing needs is for a defensive midfielder and Everton continue to be linked with one of the hottest names in the market at that position this summer - Amadou Onana.

It had been looking like West Ham had that deal done, but now it appears Everton have matched the offer of £33.5m, and the 20-year-old Belgian international prefers coming to Everton since they are offering a better wage structure. [Daily Mail]

Batman.. Iron Man.. Spiderman.. Ant-Man.. Tony the Tiger? The Everton players were asked who their favourite super hero is.

The president of Serie A side Salernitana has dismissed rumours linking his side with a move for Allan. There have been murmurs that there are a few sides that have enquired about the midfielder. [Echo]

“I was having a bit of a difficult season and didn’t have the best AFCON experience, so I used that to make me motivated and get myself hungry [again]. Coming back to a new manager and him speaking to me made me feel like it was a fresh start almost. That goal against Newcastle was hard work building up before that and a bit of a reward. But it’s in the past now. I just have to try and keep it going.” - Alex Iwobi has been speaking about how he turned his Everton career around after the appointment of Frank Lampard. [The National]

