Everton announce new shirt sleeve sponsor

Everton have announced a new shirt sleeve sponsor — Boxt.

The Toffees were the only team in the Premier League last season to not have a shirt sleeve sponsor, with the club saying that no firms had met their internal valuation for what they saw that sponsorship worth.

Boxt are considered one of the UK’s fastest growing businesses. The multi-award-winning e-commerce and fulfilment platform is regarded as a leader in the British market. The distinctive ‘BOXT Life’ logo, which is a nod to how the organisation’s numerous products make life easier at home, will appear on the shirt sleeves of Everton’s Men’s, Women’s and Under-21 teams from the start of the 2022/23 season.

As part of Everton’s portfolio of partners, the platform’s logo will also feature across the Club’s digital spaces and in locations at Goodison Park and the Finch Farm training complex.

Andy Kerr, BOXT CEO and Founder, said:

“We’re really looking forward to partnering with a football club of Everton’s global renown and taking our place on the Club’s iconic royal blue and alternative shirts. “Everton is a widely respected Club with strong community values and we’re keen to engage with their fans as we work to bring BOXT to life across the country. BOXT was created to bring transparent, fixed and fair pricing for home heating and home installation products and with the current energy crisis we see the need for this, now more than ever.”

The company has previously forged football club partnerships with Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and more recently Glasgow Rangers. The new deal with Everton further expands their footballing roster in the UK.

Richard Kenyon, Everton’s Chief Commercial and Communications Officer, said:

“We are delighted to welcome BOXT as our new sleeve partner. “BOXT is an impressive and ambitious business and we’re really pleased that they’ve chosen to partner with us to help accelerate their exciting growth plans. “I’d like to thank our Partnerships team and the team at BOXT for the work they have put in to reach this agreement - and I look forward to seeing the BOXT Life branding on our famous royal blue jerseys this weekend.”

Everton and BOXT are working with the Club’s retail partner Fanatics to ensure the sleeve patch is available to supporters going forward. Further information will be provided in due course.