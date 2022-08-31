Kudus goes on strike to push for move to Everton

Less than a fortnight after news first broke of Everton’s interest in young Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohamed Kudus, it appears the player has now downed tools in a bid to force a transfer away from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

As multiple media sources had confirmed, Everton had made an approach for the exciting 22-year-old, having agreed personal terms with the player. However Dutch media sources insisted there was no offers made even as reliable journalists in England reported on a loan offer, with an option for an outright purchase at the end of the season.

Later on it emerged that Ajax were trying to keep the player especially after the impending departure of Antony to Manchester United, and that Hakim Ziyech would not be coming back from Chelsea even as Wolves were reportedly also in the race to get Kudus.

However now it appears Kudus has refused to train as well in the hopes of forcing a move to Everton, following the lead of Lisandro Martinez and Antony earlier this summer as they were then able to secure transfers to Manchester United.

The Ghana international has 5 goals for the Black Stars in just 16 caps, and has been frustrated by the lack of playing opportunities afforded to him at the Dutch side where he is yet to become a regular starter.

He featured in 25 games for Ajax last season, but made the most impact in 16 games where he lined up as a CAM scoring 8 times with 1 assist. Kudus had missed a big chunk of his debut season in the Eredivisie (joining from Nordsjaelland in Denmark) with a knee injury, and has struggled to get game time since. However, when he has been on the pitch, his electric pace and dribbling have certainly been on show in breaking the press.