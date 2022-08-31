When does the transfer window close - Everton’s key dates, times & upcoming schedule

The Premier League season is well underway and each team will have played five games by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close. Everton have been very active in this summer, confirming six signings with a seventh close to being sealed, but Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell will be very aware that there are still some key areas in this side that need to be addressed.

James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have come in and really beefed up the defence even as Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate have gotten injured while Michael Keane has fallen out of favour. Ruben Vinagre provides leftback depth while Dwight McNeil has played over a hundred Premier League games and is still only 22. Midfielder Amadou Onana is very highly rated and his pricetag reflects that immense potential while the latest signing Neal Maupay is yet to feature in a game, and Idrissa Gueye is undergoing a medical this morning with a view to returning to the Blues.

Still, the sale of Richarlison and the injury suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin has hurt the Toffees in a big way as they struggle to create chances and score more than once in a game. A pacy winger with goals in his repertoire or one that can play across the forward line seems to be a must, as well as a Premier League starting calibre midfielder seem to be absolute necessities for the Toffees to not find themselves in a relegation battle in the first half of the season.

The transfer window closes tomorrow, September 1st at 11pm for all Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs, with the deadline at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 6pm ET) in England and midnight BST in Scotland.

For a change, most of the bigger European leagues also close their summer markets on the same day with deadline at 5pm BST in Germany, 7pm BST in Italy, 11pm BST in Spain and midnight BST in France.

Portugal, Belgium, Turkey, Greece, Russia and Ukraine have their transfer windows still open beyond September 1, while free agents can be signed at any time.

Just a reminder that clubs can still do business after the deadline via a deal sheet, which can only be submitted after 9pm BST and state that a deal has been reached while giving the club an additional two hours after the window closes at 11pm to turn in all the completed documentation. For international transfers, clubs must still comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.

CONFIRMED EVERTON SUMMER TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Richarlison (Tottenham, Premier League)

Loaned - First Team: Dele Alli (Besiktas, Turkey), Jarrad Branthwaite (PSV, Holland), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff City, Championship), Joao Virginia (Cambuur, Holland)

Youth: Ryan Astley (Accrington, League One), Nathan Broadhead (Wigan, Championship), Lewis Dobbin (Derby County, Championship), Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers, League One), Tyler Onyango (Burton Albion, League One), Ellis Simms (Sunderland, Championship), Harry Tyrer (Chester, National League North)

Released - Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny (Hertha Berlin, Germany), Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun (Besiktas, Turkey)

Incoming

Transferred - Idrissa Gueye (PSG, France), Neal Maupay (Brighton, Premier League), Dwight McNeil (Burnley, Championship), Amadou Onana (Lille, France)

Loaned - Conor Coady (Wolves), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting CP, Portugal)

Free Agents - James Tarkowski (Burnley, Championship)

Everton Upcoming Schedule

Thu Sep 1st - Summer transfer window closes

Sat Sep 3rd - Everton vs Liverpool (Premier League Matchweek 6)

Sun Sep 11th - Everton at Arsenal (Premier League Matchweek 7)

Sun Sep 18th - Everton vs West Ham (Premier League Matchweek 8)

Mon Sep 19th - International Break

Sat Oct 1st - Everton at Southampton (Premier League Matchweek 9)