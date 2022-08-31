Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Leeds 1-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And hear from Conor Coady.

“I thought we played really well. The spirit, the defensive attitude of this team, the breakaways, we had really good chances in the second half to win the game,” says Lampard. [RBM]

Jordan Pickford answers some hard-hitting questions.

Everton Under-21s fall in penalty shootout to Morecambe FC in their opening Papa John’s Trophy group-stage clash. [EFC]

Salomon Rondon has reportedly been told he is free to leave the club. [Football Insider]

Dele Alli played 78 minutes in his first match for Besiktas, a 3-1 win for his side in which he did not get on the scoresheet.

Dele Alli is loving life in Turkey pic.twitter.com/I1La88YwXP — GOAL (@goal) August 29, 2022

“It wasn’t an easy ride to begin with moving from London to up here. I did have difficult spells but the main thing for me is remaining consistent, which I’m doing now. Something I’ve learnt is that as long as you give 100 per cent here, the fans will always have your back. I just need to make sure that continues. The fans recently have been great to me,” says Alex Iwobi. [EFC]

It looks like Idrissa Gueye has (finally) arrived on Merseyside ahead of a transfer from PSG.

IGG is safely on Merseyside, medical in the morning — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 30, 2022

Everton are back in the running for Joao Pedro from Watford. [Daily Mail]

The Blues have reportedly had conversations with Villarreal for Nigerian forward Samu Chukwueze.

El Everton viene a por Samu Chukwueze.



Ya hay conversaciones del club inglés con el Villarreal.



El nigeriano tiene un valor de mercado de 20 millones según TM.@hugocerezo @AlfredoMatillaG pic.twitter.com/wKCsYIXTqw — Relevo (@relevo) August 30, 2022

