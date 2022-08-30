Lampard insists Gordon not leaving Everton for Chelsea

Everton eked out another 1-1 draw away from home on the back of an excellently-taken goal from Anthony Gordon, this time taking a point from Leeds United days after grabbing one at Brentford.

Frank Lampard in his pre-match press conference insisted that there had been no £60 million offer from Chelsea for the player, and after the game was asked if he would be more relaxed in two days when the transfer window was closed regarding the Everton youngster.

“I don’t have to worry about him anymore, there’s just a couple more days. You saw the worth he is to this club, his attitude is amazing. “I’ve always told him since I joined this club that I thought there was more goals in him because he’s got everything, attitude, ability, speed, and now great finishing. That will give him confidence to carry on. “We’re playing games at the minute without an out-and-out striker as such so we need that input from our wingers, Demarai [Gray] is playing really good from there for us, and Anthony there today, and now we’re getting a striker [Neal Maupay] next game so we’ll get stronger, but the spirit of the team was fantastic tonight.”

That seemed as definitive a statement as we’ve heard from anyone at the club that the Toffees will indeed not be selling Gordon, at least during this summer transfer window.