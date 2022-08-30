Lampard credits Everton team spirit and defensive attitude

Everton and Leeds United battled to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the feature game of the night, with Anthony Gordon’s opener canceled out in the second half by Luis Sinisterra.

Speaking immediately after the game, Toffees manager Frank Lampard commended his side’s battling performance for the point which sees the Blues yet to get a win five games into the season.

“Yes, and we could have gotten all three points. Really, really good spirit from us, really really good organization. This is a tough place to come because of the way they play, they’re all in, pressure’s high, you saw the result they got against Chelsea [3-0 win], the first game of the season being a goal down against Wolves, there’s a momentum that builds in this stadium really quickly. “I thought we played really well. The spirit, the defensive attitude of this team, the breakaways, we had really good chances in the second half to win the game.”

The first half became a bit of a flash point with Leeds manager Jesse Marsch wildly gesticulating on the touchline and in fourth official Andre Marriner’s ear regarding what he saw as timewasting from the Toffees.

“To be honest I think they became obsessed with the time. When we went one-nil up, there were a couple of times when the ball was in the crowd still and their bench was talking about time. “I don’t know, did they want Jordan [Pickford] to spring into the crowd, get the ball back, put it down, I.. I didn’t get it, and it became an obsession. Then the crowd got on it, and then they tried to manage the game more or put pressure on the referee, I understand it, Goodison Park can be a tough place to come to with those things. “But it became a talking point and a bit of a side issue because there were a lot of times we had to go get the ball, what do you want us to do? Strange.”

The Blues return home for what will be another difficult encounter as crosstown rivals Liverpool visit Goodison Park on Saturday for the Merseyside Derby.