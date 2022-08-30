Leeds United 1-1 Everton: Final | Toffees do enough for crucial point

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Big point this away at Elland Road, though the Blues will rue once again taking the lead away and not being able to hold on for all three points.

90+3’ - The Blues are still defending well, have to hang in there. Final whistle, 1-1 the final score.

90’ - It’s going to be a minimum of three minutes added on.

Tarky does well to cut out a cross for a corner. Low and cleared by Gray.

84’ - Chance!! Gordon plays Patterson wide open into space, but his shot is straight at Meslier and is saved. Argh, he had a chance like this in the last game too, shame.

78’ - Everton are killing themselves here with turnovers even after they win the ball. Myko wins a corner down the left. McNeil to take, low and into the box, misses Iwobi and off Tarky, Onana shot blocked from point blank range! Oh my that was a chance.

74’ - Horrendous giveaway by Iwobi allows Leeds to attack, then Tarkowski can’t clear and Gelhardt has another chance but Pickford does VERY well with a kick-save and Patterson can scramble it away.

Klich shot deflected for a corner. Low and cleared by Gordon. Leeds will throw on Patrick Bamford and Dan James (who has been linked with the Blues recently).

72’ - Gray wins a corner off Llorente on the right. Gray to take, cleared and Leeds counter, Blues do enough to quell the immediate danger but give away a corner. Harrison takes, free header for Klich and Llorente and they get in each other’s way, that was a let off for the Blues.

70’ - Gordon barges into his man and prevents a counter, and the home players and fans want another yellow for Gordon but nothing doing.

67’ - GRAY SCORES!! Ahh crap, called offside and VAR confirms it, but that was very, very close.

65’ - McNeil shooting chance, but it goes just wide. Goalscorer Sinisterra has gone off with Klich on now.

63’ - Leeds corner, but Pickford collects Strujik’s header.

60’ - Gordon and Kristensen now butting heads, there’s something simmering there ever since Gordon spin him early in the game and they’ve both been booked. Looked like a brawl there with players on and off the pitch all getting involved.

57’ - Diego Llorente booked as he hauls down McNeil who had spun him like a top.

Gordon thinks he’s won a corner but the ref disagrees with him, for the third time now, the other two being throw-ins.

56’ - Everton overcommitted midfielders from a goalkick and now Sinisterra can break, and his shot catches Pickford out at the near post, unsighted as Myko couldn’t block his man. It’s 1-1.

54’ - Two spectacular recoveries by Iwobi, one as almost the last man in the backline and another in the middle of the park. Been incredible for the Blues since Lampard joined.

51’ - Iwobi and Davies both go for the same man and now Leeds can put an unimpeded cross into the box, mishit shot and Pickford collects. This is not tenable from Everton’s perspective.

49’ - McNeil blocks a cross, another corner. Low, Patterson gets a boot to it and it’s another corner. Deeper ball, lots of head tennis and then Patterson hoofs it away.

46’ - Second half underway! Immediate pressure as Pickford saves a Harrison shot to concede a corner that is hacked away.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton have the lead but Leeds are continuing to keep the pressure on the Blues, how will Lampard respond after the break?

45+4’ - Leeds corner on the right, pulled back and then put into the box, Everton can come away with it and it’s halftime, Everton lead 1-0.

45+3’ - Everton are defensive formation with ten men behind the ball, only Gray stays around the centre circle when Leeds have the ball.

45’ - A Gray run sees the ball dribble to Meslier, whose misplaced pass to Gordon can’t turn into a shot on goal. There’ll be four-plus minutes added on, and the home fans are still unhappy.

44’ - Leeds corner taken short, they get a throw in which leads to a Koch shot from way out and it’s way over. Big cheer from the away crowd who have been spectacular so far.

42’ - It’s getting very heated here. Coady tugs back a player to prevent a counter and he is very, very lucky to not get booked. Marsch is incensed.

41’ - More off-the-ball shenanigans and it’s Tyler Adams getting booked now, for basically the same thing Davies saw yellow for.

Sinisterra had beaten Myko just before that and his ball to Aaronson had to be scrambled away.

38’ - Gelhardt puts his elbow into Tarkowski’s jaw as he jumps and the Everton defender goes down. Nothing from the ref, and as expected VAR don’t even look at it.

30’ - Gordon spins Kristensen and leaves him for dead, and is fouled on the edge of the box. Gray takes it low and direct, blocked and cleared.

28’ - McNeil is fouled but the ref is not interested, meanwhile Leeds break and Sinisterra finds Rodrigo in space - Pickford comes out and is outside the box, shoulder barges the forward and collects the ball, but the Brazilian looks hurt. Dislocated shoulder it looks like and he’s off, Joe Gelhardt will be coming on for him, even though Patrick Bamford has returned to the squad.

25’ - Everton are taking their time on the ball and everyone at Elland Road apart from the excellent traveling support is losing their everloving sh*t, starting with cheerleader in chief Jesse Marsch.

22’ - Cross from the Everton right comes fizzing through the six-yard box and everyone misses it, whew, lucky.

20’ - Davies almost gets on the end of another ball behind the backline. Meslier collects it and then Davies lifts a boot to try kick it out of his hands and now a shoving match ensues, with the Everton player laughing at the keeper. Ref Simon Hooper books him anyway, lol. The crowd are really riled up now.

17’ - GOAL!!! WHAT A GOAL THAT WAS! Gordon begins and ends the play which featured McNeil and a delightfully threaded pass from Iwobi. Everton lead early despite Leeds dominating possession.

12’ - Gordon is not popular at Elland Road right now. First he whips by Kristensen who kicks him, and the home crowd is not happy about the foul. Then after a Myko push, Gordon holds up the ball to prevent a quick restart and the noise goes up a couple of levels.

9’ - Onana cuts out a cross for a corner, Gordon clears.

5’ - Scrappy start with both teams swarming the ball in numbers. Nice ball from Mykolenko sees Davies behind the backline on the left, but he’s just offside.

1’ - Underway at Elland Road! Everton do look like they’re in a back-four.

Starting Lineups

Here’s the reason why Maupay didn’t make it to the squad for today, and it’s a pretty flimsy one from the Premier League. Everton’s inability to get him registered by noon on Friday is now going to hurt them for two league games.

It appears Neal Maupay may have missed out for Everton today due to a technicality.

Understand that because yesterday was a bank holiday, the Premier League treated noon on Friday as the cut-off point for registration for this game tonight. — Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) August 30, 2022

Frank Lampard has decided to not even name Neal Maupay on the bench as he (possibly) switches to a 4-3-3 for tonight. This could still be a 3-4-3 with Iwobi at left wingback, we’ll have to see. Allan and Andre Gomes have both returned to the squad though and are on the bench, as is Salomon Rondon.

Everton

Leeds United

Preview

Everton go into their fifth game of the Premier League season still seeking their first win. After tonight’s trip to Leeds United the Blues then take on Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby and current league leaders Arsenal, so the relatively soft start to the season only gets tougher.

Injury issues continue to mount for Frank Lampard with Mason Holgate the latest to pick up a knock and no one making it back to the squad from the physio’s office. The Blues did finally sign a forward though, with Neal Maupay joining from Brighton. The striker has yet to play a minute this season so it’s doubtful he’ll get the start tonight, but it’ll certainly be a surprise if the Blues new #20 doesn’t play at all.

Despite finishing last season below the Toffees and losing two key players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, Leeds United have been decisive in replacing them and are off to a positive start under Jesse Marsch sitting in fifth place, having won two games, drawing one and losing their other.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 5

Date and start time: Tuesday, August 30th at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Elland Road, Leeds, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 37,792

Weather: 62°F/17°C, cloudy, 2% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; FuboTV Canada - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 3, Star Sports Select 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, ESPN3.

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues last played Leeds in Frank Lampard’s first league game in charge of the Toffees earlier this year, and Everton turned on the style winning 3-0 with goals from Seamus Coleman. Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon. Everton drew 2-2 on their last visit to Elland Road early in the season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray getting the goals.