Gameday! Everton play again today, this time at Leeds United in their fifth game of the new Premier League season and still looking for their first win.

Here’s our match preview on what to expect, and the predicted lineup for tonight’s game.

The Blues made an £8 million offer for Belgium international Leander Dendoncker that Wolves turned down. Seemed a bit cheap, even by Everton standards. [The Athletic (paywall)]

No idea who Mychajlo Mudryk (also spelled Mykhaylo Mudryk) is but apparently there’s a number of clubs interested in him, including Everton who are ready to spend some big money on the 21-year-old Ukrainian international left winger.

Keep an eye on top talent Mychajlo Mudryk. Everton had €30m verbal proposal turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk last week.



Arsenal have explored conditions of Mudryk deal few days ago — but just on player side. Many clubs want him, one to watch until the end. #AFC pic.twitter.com/ljYSeoIXKJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

Everton are still being linked with a number of players, but here’s the summary of where things stand on all these names - [The Athletic (paywall)]

Cody Gakpo - the Blues are among a number of sides to have enquired on the PSV forward - remember, that’s where Marcel Brands is now.

Hwang Hee-Chan - Everton have been mentioned as having interest in the forward too.

James Garner could be an alternative for Idrissa Gueye, or the Blues move for both considering how thin they are at midfield.

Things are moving again apparently between Everton and Ajax for Mohamed Kudus, but still nothing concrete there. Some sources say the Blues have made an offer, others say Ajax have rejected it, and we still know nothing.

The Toffees play Leeds tonight, but apparently we’re looking to get former Manchester United forward Daniel James off them. [Fabrizio Romano]

What To Watch

Premier League Matchweek 5 is on with Everton at Leeds United, and three other games in the PL as well.

Full schedule of games here.

