Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed

Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well.

The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.

The France-born striker just turned 26 this month and has been in England since joining Brentford in 2017-18. He's been with Brighton since 2019-20 and was entering the last year of his contract with the Seagulls before making the switch to Merseyside on a three-year deal with an option for a further year.

Maupay will be wearing the #20 shirt for the Toffees, having worn the #7 at first then the #9 during his stint with Brighton. At the Bees he also had the #9 shirt.

The Toffees are expected to be busy during the last week of the summer transfer window with Lampard looking to further strengthen the overall midfield and also add some attacking firepower especially with the departure of Richarlison even as rumours continue to swirl around the future of Anthony Gordon.

The #18 shirt at Everton was until most recently worn by Dele Alli but with the former England star having left on loan for Besiktas it is now available for the season. The following players also having worn that number - Dele Alli (22/23), Cenk Tosun (21/22), Bernard (18/19 - 20/21), Davy Klaassen (17/18), Bryan Oviedo (16/17), Ross Barkley (11/12 - 15/16), Steven Pienaar (07/08 - 10/11), Matteo Ferrari (05/06), Joseph Yobo (02/03 - 04/05), Alec Cleland (00/01 - 01/02), Phil Jevons (99/00), Tony Thomas (97/98 - 98/99), Tony Grant (95/96 - 96/97), Ian Durrant (94/95), Robert Warzycha (93/94)

