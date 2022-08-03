Royal Blue Mersey is hiring!

Are you passionate about Everton? If you are, then read on!

Do you have a nose for breaking news and can publish a story quickly and accurately? Are you active on social media and want to interact with Blues all over the world? Fancy your work being read and seen by hundreds of thousands of people every month?

If so, then do we have a job for you!

Royal Blue Mersey is an Everton site started and run by Blues in 2010 under the SB Nation platform of sports blogs, and has grown at an astronomical rate since - nearly 3 million page views per year, and are growing all the time. To meet that insatiable need for Everton news, we are looking for a couple of writers to start right away.

The Staff Writer will be asked to contribute to the news desk with 3-5 news pieces per week (possibly more during busy periods) in the 250-500 word range. If desired there is also an opportunity for more analysis and opinion based writing, but news coverage of Everton is the number one priority of the position.

The Women’s Team Correspondent will be responsible for covering the Everton Women, including writing recaps for matches, match previews and writing up short news pieces for a total of 3-5 pieces per week. If interested the writer can also take on responsibilities for the Everton men’s and youth teams as well.

The ideal candidate at RBM will be able monitor news feeds and social media, react quickly and turn breaking news into articles with minimal supervision. Good grammar and understanding of news stories, and how they impact Everton Football Club is absolutely necessary.

A good number of our former writers have gone on to hold established positions in mainstream media, so this is your chance to showcase your writing skills and RBM can be your ideal springboard into a full time career.

Candidates do not need to have experience in journalism to apply though it would be an advantage. Knowledge of social media and how it can be utilized to increase readership, build a community and help the site grow would also be useful.

There will be a small stipend available for the position, starting with a trial period, though everyone at RBM writes for their passion for Everton and the experience rather than cash.

If you are interested then please email royalbluemerseysbn(at)gmail(dot)com with your application along with published samples of your writing (where available).

The last day for submitting applications is Friday, 12th August - thank you.