Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin injury latest, third kit leaked, striker linked, Cornet update

Gulp. Looks like Dominic Calvert-Lewin might not feature in Everton's opener against Chelsea this Saturday.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has sustained an injury during training at the clubs training ground, Finch Farm.



The striker is now a doubt for Everton’s opening fixture against Chelsea this weekend. Tests now continue on the striker pic.twitter.com/PI7P36e28j — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 2, 2022

UPDATE: Per Football Insider, he could be out of action for about 10 weeks after tearing his lateral collateral ligament in his knee.

This has brought up a related debate on Twitter - are Everton insiders releasing information like this actually hurting the team by giving opponents an advantage? What do you say?

As if Everton weren’t already late to the game with transfers, they have now joined the NFT space with Fancurve. [EFC]

“My confidence was low with not scoring or assisting last season and with the position I play that can hit you a bit more. The Premier League is always hard but coming to Everton is a new chapter for me to build my confidence back up again. Last season my stats for my position were really low and coming here it is something to improve on,” says Dwight McNeil. [The Guardian]

What are your thoughts on what is rumoured to be Everton’s third kit? [Footy Headlines]

Get to know promising youngster Stanley Mills. [Echo]

The race for Maxwel Cornet continues to heat up.

West Ham United have held initial talks with Burnley over the signing of Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet. West Ham thought to favour a loan. Everton have been in talks about signing him. It is understood Cornet has a £17.5m release clause. #MaxwelCornet #WHUFC #BurnleyFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 2, 2022

“Overall, I was quite happy with my first season individually, but from a team perspective it wasn’t where we wanted to be. Having said that, through all of the struggle, staying up at the end of it was one of the best feelings I’ve had, so there were definitely mixed feelings...I’m really looking forward to the new season - I’m focused on it being injury-free and a strong season for me and the team,” says Demarai Gray. [EFC]

Blues linked with 28-year-old French striker Ludovic Ajorque. [Sky Sports]

Thankfully, it looks like Everton are no longer pursuing Ross Barkley. [iNews]

Another big thankfully, Everton are reportedly not looking to sign Michy Batshuayi either. [Daily Mail]

