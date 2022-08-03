CONFIRMED: Young Everton forward heads out on loan

Everton confirmed today that our 19 year old forward Lewis Dobbin will spend the forthcoming season at League One Derby County. Dobbin’s new mission will be at a club previously managed by Blues legend Wayne Rooney and our current manager Frank Lampard.

Although the Rams will no doubt still be upset about their relegation from the Championship they can take heart from the fact that, but for the points deduction, they would have survived in that division another season. It will be a welcome boost for our lively attacker who can play either as main striker or on either wing. He has had a few minutes here and there with the Blues’ first team but given that he was involved on the pitch so little in the recent USA tour it is no surprise to see him leave to get match experience in senior men’s football.

Best of luck on loan at Derby, @LewisDobbin! — Everton (@Everton) August 3, 2022

Contracted at Goodison for the next three seasons this is potentially a breakthrough year for the England Under 19 player. He has great pace, trickery, likes to drive at defenders in the opposition penalty area and shows real bravery. As anyone who has seen him play for the Under 21s will confirm, he definitely will not be intimidated by any senior players who attempt to unsettle him physically! Although he is not tall, at about 5’9” he is certainly no pushover. The opportunity to be a dominant force even at in the English third tier will do his confidence a world of good as well.

Everton clearly see him as a potential serious first team squad member in the future. He has youth and exuberance on his side and if he does well he may well find himself playing more than just a few minutes in the blue of Everton in twelve months’ time.

Good luck Lewis!