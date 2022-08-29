Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I speak every day with Anthony at the moment because I understand this is a difficult moment for him and it brings a lot of attention. We expect young people to just handle it and it’s not that simple. They have their phones and everyone around them telling them different things; some things I’ll like, some things I won’t. So it’s important for me to be there. The manager and coach should be expected to support players and I’ll do that no matter what happens while Anthony is an Everton player. I see him being an Everton player for a long time and I see his career as an England player going for a long time.” - Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon.

Everton draw away at Brentford 1-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And hear from the manager and James Tarkowski.

New reports suggest that Chelsea are now willing to offer cash plus Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja for Anthony Gordon. [Football Insider]

If Chelsea are serious about pursuing Wilfried Zaha, that would mean they are not interested in Gordon any more though.

Understand Wilfried Zaha is one of several players who has been discussed by Chelsea in recent days but no move for him as Aubameyang remains their No 1 priority. Zaha has less than one year of his contract left at Crystal Palace — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 28, 2022

Good interview here with Richard Kenyon, Everton’s Chief Commercial Officer on the club’s sponsorship and partnership deals. [Echo]

Everton Women fall to Manchester United 1-0 in preseason friendly. [EFC]

Everton’s match against West Ham on Saturday, September 17th has been moved to the next day, Sunday, September 18th due to the Hammers participation in the Europa Conference League. [EFC]

Check out some new clips from Bramley-Moore Dock.

