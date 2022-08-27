Everton at Brentford: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway

Live Blog

17’ - Another good passing sequence ends in a corner on the right. McNeil inswinger, cleared again, back into the box and Tarky is unmarked and cannot make solid contact!

Brentford counter 3-on-1 and the Blues are scrambling, and the shot from distance beats Pickford but comes back off the post!

14’ - Iwobi capitalizes on a giveaway, tries to find Gordon but wins a corner. Mee clears and the Bees launch a counter but Tarkowski does very well cutting out the final pass twice.

10’ - Shooting chance but once again McNeil tries a pass and this one is blocked.

Ball comes out to Iwobi and he stings Raya’s palms from outside the box.

7’ - Pickford with a great long ball finds Myko, he plays in McNeil in the box, and he makes an inexplicable pass to a ghost player.

Whew, Brentford counter and Everton are very lucky. Rico goes streaking down the left, his pass threads the needle between three defenders and Mbeumo places his shot just wide of the far post. That was a real chance.

5’ - Everton have held the ball in the Bees half for a couple of minutes there and the visiting fans are making themselves heard before a wayward pass from Tarkowski ends the spell.

2’ - Deflected shot leads to a Brentford corner. Taken short, into the box and Pickford bravely makes a big punch to clear.

1’ - Underway in London!

Starting Lineups

It’s back to the bench for Salomon Rondon as Frank Lampard decides it’s time to give Amadou Onana his first Premier League start, next to Alex Iwobi. Up front we’re going to have the semi-fluid front three again of Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil.

Vitaliy Mykolenko returns to the side after the midweek win at Fleetwood Town and Nathan Patterson keeps his spot. In defence it’ll be Mason Holgate, Conor Coady and James Tarkowski with Jordan Pickford captaining the side again.

Everton

Brentford

Preview

Everton are away at Brentford in the fourth weekend of the Premier League season having picked up their first points of the season last week in a 1-1 draw at home against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees are struggling to play coherent football right now with Frank Lampard’s squad already hit by injuries early in the season. The Blues’ glaring needs in the attack are yet to be adequately addressed with under a week left in the summer transfer window, though they did add Brighton striker yesterday Neal Maupay but he is not eligible to play today after his transfer paperwork did not get processed before the Friday noon deadline.

Host Brentford are continuing from where they left off last season, playing a strong physical game especially at home where they recently hammered a hapless Manchester United side 4-0.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 4

Date and start time: Saturday, August 27th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 17.250

Weather: 75°F/24°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 6 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; FuboTV - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2, SuperSport Variety 3

Radio: evertontv, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last faced Brentford late last season in a 3-2 game that had a bit of everything, including two red cards for the Toffees which pretty much killed off any chance of salvaging anything from the game, and also looked to have doomed Everton to relegation.

The Bees completed the double last season over the Blues, having beaten then 1-0 in London earlier in the season when Rafa Benitez was still in charge.