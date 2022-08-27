Brentford 1-1 Everton: Final | Blues yield equalizer late on

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Wasted chances in front of goal and poor defending from setpieces mean Everton once again fail to get an away win. It’s like last season all over again, though we’d probably have lost last year.

90+6’ - The Blues keep hoofing it forward, but it ends 1-1, final whistle. Everton have spurned a big chance to grab an early season away win.

90+3’ - Gordon booked taking out Baptiste as he looks to break. Two more minutes of this to play.

87’ - Patterson blazes over from distance. Lampard has made his last changes, Rondon and Vinagre coming on for McNeil and Mykolenko.

84’ - Another corner to the Bees. Flicked on at the near post to Janelt, Iwobi loses his man, and Myko has played him onside and it’s the equalizer. 1-1 late on.

81’ - Myko stretches for a tackle, corner but he also looks to have gotten a cramp.

Taken short, Tarky up in the air, Pickford collects but it’s gone out, and now he’s booked for timewasting.

78’ - Goalmouth melee and twice it looks like the ball comes off an Everton arm, but VAR proves otherwise. The Blues second change of the day is Tom Davies coming on for Onana who has done well today.

74’ - Onana goes clear, finds Gray in tonnes of space and instead of an early shot he lets Mee come back and block him. Corner for the Blues, Gray takes it, Tarky gets a head to it but not enough power and it’s wide. What a chance that was for Gray to end this game.

71’ - Keane gives away a corner. He clears it, back into the box, Janelt header and great save from Pickford, before Toney puts the rebound wide, wow.

65’ - Holgate caught in possession on the edge of the box as he tries to clear, and looks to be hurt, jammed his knee. Impromptu hydration break now. Michael Keane comes on for the Blues.

Three changes for the hosts, with Baptiste, Janelt and Lewis-Potter coming on, and Zanka, Wissa and Norgaard coming off.

59’ - Gordon racing to the ball and is shoved in the back by Mee into the Bees assistant coach standing in his area, and he goes tumbling over. Handbags now as there’s some shoving, though Mee was clearly to blame there, Can always expect this shithousery when playing against Brentford.

55’ - Chance wasted for the Blues! Patterson finds McNeil, he plays in Gray, his shot is parried away by Raya and falls for Myko running in, but Raya comes out to block him.

54’ - Wissa is the first booking, catches Onana from behind. Now Toney continues his nasty behaviour and fouls Holgate, the ref John Brooks gives him a talking to but no booking.

52’ - Oh boy, the Bees hit the crossbar now! Long throw into the box is not dealt with, Jensen tries a swiveling scissor-kick and it comes off the underside of the bar, hits Pickford’s hand and the goalie is alert enough to turn around quickly and collect before it bounces in off him!

50’ - More of the same so far from the Bees. Horrendous back pass from Holgate forces Pickford to control on his chest and Henry comes charging in and the goalie is lucky not to concede a foul or a penalty.

46’ - Underway in the second half.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton living on a prayer here as they continue to look suspect whenever Brentford break or put the ball in the air. Still, a goal is a goal and the Blues lead.

45+2’ - Halftime whistle, Blues lead, and it’s somehow still only 1-0.

45+1’ - There will be two minutes added on, and Myko pulls down the ball on his chest and finds Gordon, snapshot at the near post is not enough to beat Raya this time.

Now Onana twirls and skips away, but his cross can’t find an Everton player, comes to Iwobi though but his left-footed shot is blocked. Better close out to the half for the Blues.

42’ - Long ball causes confusion between Coady and Holgate and Wissa almost nips in. If there was ever an opportunity for a timeout, this would be it for Lampard.

40’ - It’s been all Brentford for the last few minutes, the Blues are playing for halftime here.

Now Mbeumo has a crack from inside the box and it goes just past the far upper corner, they do get a corner though. Taken short and the pass into the box is overhit, and the Blues have a breather.

35’ - The Bees are now buzzing about, and Everton are giving away needless fouls.

Deep cross into the box from a throw-in, shot goalwards is collected by Pickford, living on the edge here the Blues.

34’ - Oh boy, lucky again. Patterson mistake lets in Henry behind him, his cross is met by Toney who hits the other post! Wissa following up then blazes over with the goal at his mercy! Whew.

31’ - Everton almost profit from another deep ball, this time Gray’s shot is blocked for a corner that results in nothing.

28’ - Toney barges into Coady who goes down. Typical shithouse behaviour from the forward.

27’ - Blues get lucky dallying on the ball in the box and Coady is fouled, that could have been a penalty for the Bees.

24’ - Gordon goal!! Delightful diagonal Coady finds the youngster streaking behind the backline and he tucks it in past Raya at the far post, 1-0 Everton!

21’ - Brentford corner. Oh boy, in at the near post and Pickford scrambles it away before a Bees player bundles it out. That was close again!

17’ - Another good passing sequence ends in a corner on the right. McNeil inswinger, cleared again, back into the box and Tarky is unmarked and cannot make solid contact!

Brentford counter 3-on-1 and the Blues are scrambling, and the shot from distance beats Pickford but comes back off the post!

14’ - Iwobi capitalizes on a giveaway, tries to find Gordon but wins a corner. Mee clears and the Bees launch a counter but Tarkowski does very well cutting out the final pass twice.

10’ - Shooting chance but once again McNeil tries a pass and this one is blocked.

Ball comes out to Iwobi and he stings Raya’s palms from outside the box.

7’ - Pickford with a great long ball finds Myko, he plays in McNeil in the box, and he makes an inexplicable pass to a ghost player.

Whew, Brentford counter and Everton are very lucky. Rico goes streaking down the left, his pass threads the needle between three defenders and Mbeumo places his shot just wide of the far post. That was a real chance.

5’ - Everton have held the ball in the Bees half for a couple of minutes there and the visiting fans are making themselves heard before a wayward pass from Tarkowski ends the spell.

2’ - Deflected shot leads to a Brentford corner. Taken short, into the box and Pickford bravely makes a big punch to clear.

1’ - Underway in London!

Starting Lineups

It’s back to the bench for Salomon Rondon as Frank Lampard decides it’s time to give Amadou Onana his first Premier League start, next to Alex Iwobi. Up front we’re going to have the semi-fluid front three again of Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil.

Vitaliy Mykolenko returns to the side after the midweek win at Fleetwood Town and Nathan Patterson keeps his spot. In defence it’ll be Mason Holgate, Conor Coady and James Tarkowski with Jordan Pickford captaining the side again.

Everton

Brentford

Preview

Everton are away at Brentford in the fourth weekend of the Premier League season having picked up their first points of the season last week in a 1-1 draw at home against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees are struggling to play coherent football right now with Frank Lampard’s squad already hit by injuries early in the season. The Blues’ glaring needs in the attack are yet to be adequately addressed with under a week left in the summer transfer window, though they did add Brighton striker yesterday Neal Maupay but he is not eligible to play today after his transfer paperwork did not get processed before the Friday noon deadline.

Host Brentford are continuing from where they left off last season, playing a strong physical game especially at home where they recently hammered a hapless Manchester United side 4-0.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 4

Date and start time: Saturday, August 27th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 17.250

Weather: 75°F/24°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 6 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; FuboTV - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2, SuperSport Variety 3

Radio: evertontv, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last faced Brentford late last season in a 3-2 game that had a bit of everything, including two red cards for the Toffees which pretty much killed off any chance of salvaging anything from the game, and also looked to have doomed Everton to relegation.

The Bees completed the double last season over the Blues, having beaten then 1-0 in London earlier in the season when Rafa Benitez was still in charge.