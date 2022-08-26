Everton at Brentford: Predicted Line-Up | New Signing Straight In?

One point from three games. Everton really need a win.

Next up is a tricky trip to a Brentford that battered Manchester United 4-0 in their last home game.

So how will Super Frank line-up his misfiring Blues at Goodison Park?

Who’s Out?

There’s not much change on the injury list with Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin still out.

There is some good news regarding DCL though, with Frank Lampard saying he’s expected to return to training next week and is ahead of schedule.

Tom Davies should also available for selection despite having to pull out Everton’s line-up shortly before kick-off against Fleetwood in midweek.

Everton will now also be without Dele after he joined Besiktas on loan, while the futures of Allan, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all appear to be up in the air, with none of them making the squad for the Fleetwood game.

There could be one new name on the teamsheet, though, with Neal Maupay set to join the Blues from Brighton – although it remains to be seen whether he’ll be registered on time.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BRENTFORD

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURED) , Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Nkounkou, Welch

Midfielders: Allan (DOUBT), Doucoure (INJURED) , Iwobi, Gomes (DOUBT), Davies (DOUBT), Onana, Gbamin, Warrington

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin (INJURY) , Rondon

Tactics and Formation

It’ll be the same 3-4-3/5-2-3 setup, but the big question is who will line-up in midfield, with several players unavailable or jetting off elsewhere.

That could provide Amadou Onana with the chance of a first Premier League start. He definitely has ability, but he also has a lot of costly mistakes in him too – so Alex Iwobi will need to be very attentive and sit deep if Onana is to be given the nod.

Alternatively, Tom Davies might keep his place if he’s fit enough, but there’s not many other options available right now.

Expect the rest of the side to be the same as that which lined up against Forest last week, with Maupay hopefully available from the bench.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 9/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Conor Coady – 9/10

Mason Holgate – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 7/10

Might make his full Premier League debut unless Tom Davies is judged to be fit enough after tweaking his groin in midweek.

Alex Iwobi – 10/10

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Salomon Rondon – 8/10

Demarai Gray – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Seamus Coleman

Michael Keane

Ruben Vinagre

Lewis Warrington

Tom Davies

Stanley Mills

Dwight McNeil

Neal Maupay