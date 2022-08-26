CONFIRMED: Everton sign Neal Maupay from Brighton

After weeks of speculation linking Everton to nearly a dozen strikers, the Blues have finally made their move adding Neal Maupay to the ranks.

The Toffees have confirmed the signing of the French-born player from Brighton & Hove Albion even as striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to resume training next week after picking up a knock just before the start of the season. In his absence Salomon Rondon has not made much of an impact with Frank Lampard often choosing to go with a 'False 9' formation with no established strikers on the pitch instead.

The forward has signed a three-year deal with the Blues and had one year left on his previous deal with the Seagulls, with a transfer fee rumoured to be in the £15-20 million range. The Blues will have an option to add another year to his contract.

The Blues faced a rush against time to get the 26-year-old signed before the Friday noon deadline that would see him eligible to be in the squad for tomorrow's trip to his former side Brentford, but it looks like the paperwork was not completed on time and he will not be in the squad for the game.

Maupay is yet to play this season with him entering the last year of his contract at the Seagulls and the side preferring to sell him on. He had been strongly linked with a move to Nottingham Forest and in recent days Fulham led by former Blues boss Marco Silva had been interested with the player too.

The striker came to England in 2017-18 when the Bees were in the Championship, scoring 41 goals and 14 assists in his 95 games there across all competitions in two seasons.

Following his move to Brighton, he has features 102 times for Graham Potter's side scoring 27 goals with 8 assists in 109 appearances as centre forward or second striker.