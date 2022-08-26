Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton drawn away to AFC Bournemouth in next round of League Cup. [RBM]

Dele’s loan to Besiktas for the remainder of the season is confirmed. [RBM]

“First and foremost, I look at the character of the person Nathan [Patterson] is. He’s a great lad. He’s really humble and very hard-working. On top of that, you can see the quality he has. He is still young, but he shows great attributes, bursting forward and playing one-twos. He looks as fit as a fiddle...there’s lots of other experienced lads the squad, too – it’s our job to help him along the way and make sure he becomes a Premier League player for the next 10 or 12 years, because he’s got that ability,” says Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

Spotted at the airport the other day, Jean-Philipe Gbamin all but confirms his loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor. [Inside Futbol]

Everton Women sign Chelsea striker Aggie Beever-Jones on loan. [EFC]

Niels Nkounkou looks set to join the growing contingent of Everton players in the Championship with a loan to Cardiff City.

Niels Nkounkou to head on loan to Championship after signing Everton contract extension. Move should be finalised tomorrow, with Cardiff beating off other interest for his signature. First flagged in @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/Yg7KS4aM7L — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) August 25, 2022

Hear from Lewis Warrington following his debut.

Looks like Everton’s striker search committee has landed on Brighton’s Neal Maupay.

Neal Maupay is close to joining Everton from Brighton



Still work to do to complete the deal but talks at an advanced stage — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 25, 2022

What To Watch

Plenty of action across Europe, plus some late-night MLS action to enjoy before Everton’s test against Brentford tomorrow.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook